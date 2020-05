bangladesh

* 14more die, total 228

* 887 new infected, total 14,657

* 236 new recovery, total-2,650

* 82.07 percent of the infected people in Dhaka

* Samples tested in 24 hours- 5,738

* Among the 14 deceased, 10 male and four female

* Recovery rate is 18.10 percent and the death rate is 1.5 percent

World

* Total active cases- 4,132,300

* Total deaths- 281,057

* Recovery-1,455,141