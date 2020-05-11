Tolarbag sets a good example for others





No new infected patients have been identified here since April 10.

Tolarbag can be taken as an example of how to prevent community transmission of coronavirus, said health experts.

They also believe that this improvement happened as the rules of lockdown were carried out and source of the infection in this area could be identified.

Tolarbag was entirely disconnected from the rest of the city for 18 days following the deaths of two of its residents from coronavirus.

The authority instructed their residents not to come out of their homes if they had no emergency.

Additionally, local mosque committees urged people not to go to the

mosques for prayers during the lockdown.

In the meantime, most of the people in Tolarbag area are now feeling no threat of community transmission of the deadly coronavirus.

Rafiqul Islam, a resident of Tolarbag, said, "Most of the people in the area were locked down and they maintained it properly. They did not move around as they wished."

"It is our own responsibility to obey the hygiene rules and maintain social distance for our own interest. However, we should be more aware of this," he added.

Dr Mostak Hossain, Adviser of IEDCR, said, "Firstly, people followed the restrictions imposed upon them during the lockdowns and secondly, IEDCR searched every house and treated the infected patients separately."

"The small clusters marked in Dhaka city can turn into a big danger for the people of the entire city. The authorities should be aware as well as warn people. Moreover IEDCR has to go from house to house to identify patients."

Prof Dr Be-Nazir Ahmed, Former Director of Disease Control of Bangladesh, said, "This Tolarbag can be an example to reduce the community transmission of coronavirus." "People need to be more alert as well as emphasize on identifying the infected patients. Instead of making the lockdown more tolerable it should be made more more difficult but unfortunately it is being relaxed day by day," he said.

"Now we have limited opportunities to prevent this virus," he noted.

Meanwhile, the situation in Basabo, which was declared a cluster on April 5, is now much more stable.

However, coronavirus has spread across the country. The situation in all other areas of the capital is not so promising. More than 57 percent of the total victims of coronavirus in the country are residents of Dhaka.

Now most of the affected areas in Dhaka are Rajarbagh, Mohammadpur, Mugda, Lalbagh, Mohakhali, Uttara, Bangshal, Tejgaon and Shahbagh.



















Tolarbag, a residential area of around 5,000 people of Mirpur in Dhaka, which came under lockdown first on March 22, is now free from coronavirus infection.No new infected patients have been identified here since April 10.Tolarbag can be taken as an example of how to prevent community transmission of coronavirus, said health experts.They also believe that this improvement happened as the rules of lockdown were carried out and source of the infection in this area could be identified.Tolarbag was entirely disconnected from the rest of the city for 18 days following the deaths of two of its residents from coronavirus.The authority instructed their residents not to come out of their homes if they had no emergency.Additionally, local mosque committees urged people not to go to themosques for prayers during the lockdown.In the meantime, most of the people in Tolarbag area are now feeling no threat of community transmission of the deadly coronavirus.Rafiqul Islam, a resident of Tolarbag, said, "Most of the people in the area were locked down and they maintained it properly. They did not move around as they wished.""It is our own responsibility to obey the hygiene rules and maintain social distance for our own interest. However, we should be more aware of this," he added.Dr Mostak Hossain, Adviser of IEDCR, said, "Firstly, people followed the restrictions imposed upon them during the lockdowns and secondly, IEDCR searched every house and treated the infected patients separately.""The small clusters marked in Dhaka city can turn into a big danger for the people of the entire city. The authorities should be aware as well as warn people. Moreover IEDCR has to go from house to house to identify patients."Prof Dr Be-Nazir Ahmed, Former Director of Disease Control of Bangladesh, said, "This Tolarbag can be an example to reduce the community transmission of coronavirus." "People need to be more alert as well as emphasize on identifying the infected patients. Instead of making the lockdown more tolerable it should be made more more difficult but unfortunately it is being relaxed day by day," he said."Now we have limited opportunities to prevent this virus," he noted.Meanwhile, the situation in Basabo, which was declared a cluster on April 5, is now much more stable.However, coronavirus has spread across the country. The situation in all other areas of the capital is not so promising. More than 57 percent of the total victims of coronavirus in the country are residents of Dhaka.Now most of the affected areas in Dhaka are Rajarbagh, Mohammadpur, Mugda, Lalbagh, Mohakhali, Uttara, Bangshal, Tejgaon and Shahbagh.