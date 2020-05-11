Video
Monday, 11 May, 2020
CJ forms three HC benches for virtual hearing of cases

Published : Monday, 11 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Staff Correspondent

After two months of shutdown, the High Court Division of the Supreme Court is going to hold virtual hearings and disposing of urgent cases during the coronavirus pandemic.
Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain on Sunday formed three High Court benches comprising one judge each after a full-court meeting with all judges of the Appellate and High Court divisions of the Supreme Court.
The three High Court judges are Justice Obaidul Hassan, Justice Jahangir Hossain and Justice Muhammad Khurshid Alam Sarkar.  
Supreme Court Registrar General Md Ali Akbar issued a notification on Sunday in this regard.
According to the notice, Justice Obaidul Hasan will hear all urgent writ and civil motions and related applications.
Justice Jahangir Hossain will hear all urgent criminal motions and bail applications. Besides, Justice Muhammad Khurshid Alam Sarkar has been given the responsibility of hearing civil matters.
Earlier in the day, the Chief Justice decided to constitute the benches during a full-court meeting via a video conference.
The Chief Justice also planned on issuing necessary directives for the lower courts of the country for holding trial proceedings of urgent cases using digital media.
Chief Justice will issue necessary directives in line with the ordinance issued by President Md Abdul Hamid on Saturday allowing the virtual court functions, according to the sources.    
Regular activities of all courts across the country including the Appellate and High Court divisions have remained shut since March 26 to contain the spread of coronavirus. The closure is to continue until May 16.
On May 7, the Cabinet approved an ordinance allowing courts to hold trials digitally using the information technology.


