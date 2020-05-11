C-19 cases jump to 14,657 with highest 887 new cases, 14 more deaths





"This is the highest number of cases recorded in a single day since March 8...Similar to higher case detection, we saw a higher death toll, too. Fourteen people died in the past 24 hours," Prof Dr Nasima Sultana, Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), said at its daily online briefing.

"Analysing the statistics we found the recovery rate is 18.10 percent and the death rate is 1.5 percent in country. The total deaths are now 228," she added.

In the last 24 hours, 36 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country tested 5738 samples.

In hospitals across the country, 236 patients made recovery from the disease increasing the total number of recovered patients to 2650, Dr Nasima said.

Among the 14 deceased, 10 were male and four were female. "The age distribution among four female shows that one was aged between 31 and 40, one between 51 and 60 and two between 61 and 70," Dr Nasima said.

Of the 10 male deceased, four were aged between 41 and 50, two between 51 and 60, three between 61 and 70 and one other between 91 and 100.

Meanwhile, Dr Nasima said, Chattogram Medical College has started operating the 36th PCR testing facility in the country.

With support from Brac, she mentioned, 10 sample collection booths are operating in Dhaka and Narayanganj cities.

"Our door-to-door sample collection programme is functional," she added.

Across the country, 169 more people have been taken to isolation in the last 24 hours and currently 2,115 people are in isolation.

During this period, 2,218 people have been quarantined.

-UNB





















