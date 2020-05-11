First Day Of Market Reopening



Customers at a shop in Dhaka New Super Market amid the concerns over coronavirus pandemic on Sunday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

About 90per cent of the shopping malls and markets remained closed due to the fear of the novel coronavirus.

Most businessmen in different parts of the country including Dhaka, Chattogram, Sylhet, Rajshahi, Khulna, Mymenshing, Rangpur and Barishal have decided not to reopen their businesses amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Visiting various parts of the capital it was seen that Old Dhaka's Islampur Market, Chawkbazar, Keraniganj, Ayesha Market

at Jatrabari, Dhanmondi's Rapa Plaza, Dhaka New Super Market, shops on the Elephant Road and some fashion houses in the city were reopened. But, the presence of buyers was very thin in all shops except Aarong, a popular brand of BRAC.

Aarong reopened 14 outlets countrywide, 10 in the capital and 4 outside Dhaka.

Mohammad Ashraful Alam, Chief Operating Officer of Aarong, told the Daily Observer, "We have got expected customers on the first day of the reopening. We don't allow customers to visit our outlets without prior booking. We got more than 50 per cent pre-booked customers on the first day. We are also keeping instant registration system in front of all our outlets."

"We are strictly following the health directives and the instructions given by Dhaka Metropolitan Police. We have kept 30 per cent of our regular staff to avoid overcrowding and all have been given protective equipment as precautionary measure," he added.

Ripon Khan, a salesman at a shop in Elephant Road, said, "Only three customers visited our shop today, but didn't buy anything."

Another shop owner of Elephant Road Saklain Ahmed said, "There are no customers at all. If it remains so, it is better not to keep the shop open."

Bangladesh Shop Owners Association (BSOA) President Helal Uddin said most of the shopping malls and markets, including the busiest markets in Gulistan, Bangabazar and Mirpur areas will remain closed until Eid considering the present coronavirus situation.

According to BSOA, Aziz Super Market at Shahabagh and Polwel Super Market at Paltan area will also remain closed.

However, some small shops on footpath got more customers than usual. But, social distancing was not maintained in these shops. Rather, people gathered like before violating the rules of social distancing.

The country's largest markets including Dhaka New Market, Bashundhara City Shopping Complex, Jamuna Future Park, Chandrima Super Market, Baitul Mukarram market and all jewellery shops under Bangladesh Jewellery Samity (BAJUS) will remain closed until the Eid according to their management decisions.

























