NBR asks field offices to expediate VAT collection













"We're all aware about the recent situation, this situation may prevail or may improve. Whatever The situation is, we've to move forward formulating necessary strategies to achieve the target," NBR member (VAT Implementation and IT) M Jamal Hossain asked its field offices in a letter.

The NBR member put emphasis on establishing intensive communication with big companies.

He also said officials will have to depend on items like cigarettes, mobile phone sets, banks, bkash, internet and medicines which pay higher revenue to the national exchequer.

