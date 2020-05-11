Some political leaders slam formation of AB party during pandemic





Many have alleged anti liberation war party Jamaat-e-Islami has formed this party in order to remain active in the Bangladesh politics.

On the other hand, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Bangladesher Samyabadi Dal (BSD) has not made any comment about this issue.

Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) President Hasanul Haq Inu told The Daily Observer that 'People who work for their own self-interest during such a pandemic period of the country they can never think about the well being of the people'. The country and the nation will not accept them he added.

Awami League leader and State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain has sharply criticized the AB party. He said, 'Whatever the name of this party, it is basically formed with radical and anti-liberation war Jamaat people. They are outcast form Bangladesh political arena.

Mentioning Amar Bangladesh party leaders as narrow minded, Bangladesh Biplobi Workers Party Secretary General Saiful Haque said, those who were born and raised in Jamaat can never came out from their previous ideology, they can never think about people except their own interest.

Some Islamic political party leaders have mentioned AB party as a new conspiracy of Jamaat-e-Islami.

MA Matin, Secretary General of the Bangladesh Islamic Front, mentions the AB Party as a 'deception' for the nation. He said 'in the new name, they will establish the principles and ideals of Jamaat. I swear their anti-independence characteristics will never change,' he added.

Bangladesh Islami Oikya Jote Chairman Misbahur Rahman Chowdhury said, Amar Bangladesh name has been given by Golam Azam. He has written a book under this name. What is in the book is the constitution of the AB party.

However, Jatiya Party presidium member Saifuddin Ahmed Milon is looking at the AB party positively. He said, we hope after coming out from the Jamaat-e-Islami the AB party leaders will apologize to the nation for their anti-independence activities.

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi and Bangladesher Samyabadi Dal General Secretary Dilip Barua, do not want make any comment about the formation of this party.

On May 2 expelled Jamaat leader Mujibur Rahman Monju, announced the name of the new party and its 222 convening committee members' name at a press conference at the central office of 'Jana Akangkhar Bangladesh' in Bijoy Nagar.

































