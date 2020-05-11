Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 11 May, 2020, 11:33 AM
latest
Home Back Page

Some political leaders slam formation of AB party during pandemic

Published : Monday, 11 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Walid Khan

Political leaders of the different pro-liberation political parties have condemned  the formation of 'Amar Bangladesh Party' (AB Party) during the countrywide pandemic period.
Many have alleged anti liberation war party Jamaat-e-Islami has formed this party in order to remain active in the Bangladesh politics.
On the other hand, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Bangladesher Samyabadi Dal (BSD) has not made any comment about this issue.
Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) President Hasanul Haq Inu told The Daily Observer that 'People who work for their own self-interest during such a pandemic period of the country they can never think about the well being of the people'. The country and the nation will not accept them he added.
Awami League leader and State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain has sharply criticized the AB party. He said, 'Whatever the name of this party, it is basically formed with radical and anti-liberation war Jamaat people. They are outcast form Bangladesh political arena.
Mentioning Amar Bangladesh party leaders as narrow minded, Bangladesh Biplobi Workers Party Secretary General Saiful Haque said, those who were born and raised in Jamaat can never came out from their previous ideology, they can never think about people except their own interest.
Some Islamic political party leaders have mentioned AB party as a new conspiracy of Jamaat-e-Islami.
MA Matin, Secretary General of the Bangladesh Islamic Front, mentions the AB Party as a 'deception' for the nation. He said 'in the new name, they will establish the principles and ideals of Jamaat. I swear their anti-independence characteristics will never change,' he added.
Bangladesh Islami Oikya Jote Chairman Misbahur Rahman Chowdhury said, Amar Bangladesh name has been given by Golam Azam. He has written a book under this name. What is in the book is the constitution of the AB party.
However, Jatiya Party presidium member Saifuddin Ahmed Milon is looking at the AB party positively. He said, we hope after coming out from the Jamaat-e-Islami the AB party leaders will apologize to the nation for their anti-independence activities.
BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi and Bangladesher Samyabadi Dal General Secretary Dilip Barua, do not want make any comment about the formation of this party.
On May 2 expelled Jamaat leader Mujibur Rahman Monju, announced the name of the new party and its 222 convening committee members' name at a press conference at the central office of 'Jana Akangkhar Bangladesh' in Bijoy Nagar.  


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
NBR asks field offices to expediate VAT collection
Some political leaders slam formation of AB party during pandemic
Three key US coronavirus officials in self-quarantine after Covid-19 exposure
154 more UK citizens leave Dhaka
Worldwide coronavirus cases pass 4 million, death toll over 276,000
Four suffering from respiratory problems die in 4 districts
Mega projects can stimulate country's economy after coronavirus pandemic
3 more hospitals get ready for corona treatment


Latest News
'Rohingya drug trader' killed in gunfight
Oil down in Asia after big gains last week
Unidentified body found on Bogura highway
KSA to raise VAT threefold amid ‘painful’ austerity measures
Deputy minister Nowfel’s brother tests coronavirus positive
Russia's confirmed coronavirus cases top 200,000
No end to lockdown yet but 'careful' easing begins, Johnson says
Worldwide coronavirus toll reaches 283,860, cases over 4 m
20 killed in Niger attacks
National Bank's Tk 80 lakh missing from microbus
Most Read News
Impact of COVID 19 in education sector
Online courts: President promulgates ordinance
Former state minister Anwarul Kabir Talukder dies of coronavirus
58 more British citizens leave sylhet
COVID-19: Death toll, cases on rise in country
2,000 doctors given postings to corona hospitals; Joining May 12
Teenager held for killing minor
DAE DG, daughter see paddy harvest in haor, contract COVID-19
64 officials to monitor agricultural activities
Online education and reality in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft