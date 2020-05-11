Video
Monday, 11 May, 2020, 11:32 AM
154 more UK citizens leave Dhaka

Published : Monday, 11 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Diplomatic Correspondent

A total of 154 more British citizens who were stranded here due to the suspension of regular flights amid the Covid-19 pandemic left Dhaka Sunday.
A chartered flight of Biman left Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) at 12:09pm for London carrying 154 passengers, the Foreign Ministry took the initiative to operate the special flight with the help of Bangladesh Air Force Welfare Trust.
Around 1300 stranded British nationals, most of whom are expatriate Bangladeshis residing permanently in the UK, have so far left Dhaka by special chartered flights arranged by the UK government in coordination with the British High Commission in Bangladesh, sources at HSIA said.
Meanwhile, around 54 Bangladesh-origin citizens of the UK came to Dhaka from Sylhet aboard a special flight of Novo Air, to catch the Biman flight to London.
Foreign Ministry said that around 130 Bangladeshi students, stranded in the United Kingdom since the suspension of international flights between Dhaka and London in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, are scheduled to return home on Monday morning.
Biman Bangladesh Airlines special chartered flight BG 4041 is scheduled to depart London for Dhaka at 6:20pm (London time) on Sunday, according to Bangladesh High Commission in London.  
Earlier at the request of Bangladesh High Commission in London, the government arranged the flight being operated by the national flag carrier and chartered by Bangladesh Air Force Welfare Trust (BAFWT).
 It was learnt that about 200 students were initially asked for seats but many cancelled their booking at the very last moment.
The Foreign Ministry said that the students would be guided to home quarantine.


« PreviousNext »

