Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 11 May, 2020, 11:32 AM
latest
Home Sports

No clarity on India's tour of Sri Lanka

Lowering the guard at this stage is not advisable : BCCI

Published : Monday, 11 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
BIPIN DANI

There has been no clarity on India's tour of Sri Lanka because of the effect of COVID-19. Indian team is scheduled to Emerald Island for a short tour consisting of three T20I and as many ODIs.
"We have had a very constructive discussion with all the cricket boards, including the SLC", revealed Arun Dhumal, the BCCI treasurer in an exclusive chat with this Reporter on Sunday.
"The fact of the matter is that just like BCCI, other Boards also have public health and the well-being of the cricketers and the staff members as their top priority. We are in a crucial phase of COVID-19 and lowering the guard at this stage is not advisable. All efforts must be made to defeat Corona-virus that has brought the world to a standstill".
"As the BCCI has already communicated that we will fulfill our obligations be it home or away when the situation improves", he further added.
Closed doors
Incidentally, the BCCI sees no problems if the tour takes place and the matches are played without spectators.




"As per the government guidance, the two ODIs against South Africa in Lucknow and Kolkata - before being eventually postponed - were to take place without any public gathering", he added.
Mickey Arthur, the Sri Lanka coach, when approached, said, "We would love to play India even if it is behind closed doors...but the Chairman, CEO and Board are in a better position to make the correct decisions"



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
No clarity on India's tour of Sri Lanka
BCB waiting for ICC's post-pandemic protocol to resume cricket
BCB to provide one-time monetary support to 1600 cricketers
Munna's historic jersey sold at Taka 3 lakh, Tayeb's Jersey at 5.55 lakh
Taskin reveals story behind 'Mashkin' celebration
BHF to distribute financial incentive to victims hockey players
Bangladesh sees a blessing in delayed T20 World Cup
Tamim owes to Siddons for his career resurgence


Latest News
'Rohingya drug trader' killed in gunfight
Oil down in Asia after big gains last week
Unidentified body found on Bogura highway
KSA to raise VAT threefold amid ‘painful’ austerity measures
Deputy minister Nowfel’s brother tests coronavirus positive
Russia's confirmed coronavirus cases top 200,000
No end to lockdown yet but 'careful' easing begins, Johnson says
Worldwide coronavirus toll reaches 283,860, cases over 4 m
20 killed in Niger attacks
National Bank's Tk 80 lakh missing from microbus
Most Read News
Impact of COVID 19 in education sector
Online courts: President promulgates ordinance
Former state minister Anwarul Kabir Talukder dies of coronavirus
58 more British citizens leave sylhet
COVID-19: Death toll, cases on rise in country
2,000 doctors given postings to corona hospitals; Joining May 12
Teenager held for killing minor
DAE DG, daughter see paddy harvest in haor, contract COVID-19
64 officials to monitor agricultural activities
Online education and reality in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft