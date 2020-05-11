No clarity on India's tour of Sri Lanka





"We have had a very constructive discussion with all the cricket boards, including the SLC", revealed Arun Dhumal, the BCCI treasurer in an exclusive chat with this Reporter on Sunday.

"The fact of the matter is that just like BCCI, other Boards also have public health and the well-being of the cricketers and the staff members as their top priority. We are in a crucial phase of COVID-19 and lowering the guard at this stage is not advisable. All efforts must be made to defeat Corona-virus that has brought the world to a standstill".

"As the BCCI has already communicated that we will fulfill our obligations be it home or away when the situation improves", he further added.

Closed doors

Incidentally, the BCCI sees no problems if the tour takes place and the matches are played without spectators.









"As per the government guidance, the two ODIs against South Africa in Lucknow and Kolkata - before being eventually postponed - were to take place without any public gathering", he added.

Mickey Arthur, the Sri Lanka coach, when approached, said, "We would love to play India even if it is behind closed doors...but the Chairman, CEO and Board are in a better position to make the correct decisions"



