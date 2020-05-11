BCB waiting for ICC's post-pandemic protocol to resume cricket





The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury said the ICC is in touch with its member country to set a post pandemic playing protocol, which could be unfolded within two or three weeks.

But the BCB top brass ruled out any possibility of restarting country's cricket in quick fashion, as Cricketers Welfare Association of Bangladesh (CWAB) urged to restart Dhaka Premier League (DPL) after Eid-ul-Fitr, considering the players sufferings and government's decision to ease the lockdown.

Chowdhury said they firstly would have to observe how the ICC-set protocol works in the other countries, who are ready to resume cricket.

"The BCB is constantly in touch with the ICC In this regard [to how the cricket can start]. We along with other member countries working with the ICC to set a protocol for the cricketers in the cricket ground," The BCB CEO told the BSS.

"There are many things involved in the protocol like how the cricketers would behave in the ground, how they would abide by the health guideline and others. I think the protocol will be ready within two or three weeks."

"But that doesn't mean we'll restart cricket directly once the protocol is set. We will wait and see as to how the protocol works in other countries. There are currently some countries who are ready to start the cricket in their country. Definitely they will execute the ICC protocol and we'll get the idea then how it works. Afterwards we'll think about restarting the cricket," Chowdhury remarked.

The BCB CEO said the government's permission to ease the lockdown only came to protect the country's economy as they opened the factory and garments in limited scale. He said the Government's permission has nothing to do with the cricket.

"Government's permission to ease the lockdown came only to protect the country's economy. You can't relate cricket here. Cricket will resume here only when ICC and we think everything is safe for the players. The players however, I know, want to play cricket for the money because for most of them the DPL is the only earning source. We feel for that but the safety is main issue here and for this, we need to follow the ICC protocol," Chowdhury disclosed.

"We can't set even a tentative date for the cricket's resumption. You don't know when everything will come under control. You even don't know whether everything will be normal like the past. So it's better to wait and see and follow the ICC protocol, which we'll abide by as a member country," he concluded. BSS































