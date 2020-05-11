Video
Monday, 11 May, 2020, 11:32 AM
BCB to provide one-time monetary support to 1600 cricketers

Published : Monday, 11 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan Papon decided to provide one-time monetary assistance to country's cricketers at different level before the Eid-uf-Fitr.
This time the BCB would provide the monetary assistance in larger scale as they would include the male and the female cricketers of the first division, second division and third division.
The number of the players might be more than 1500, who are out of the monthly contract of the board, said BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury.
The BCB has already provided one-time monetary support to male and female cricketers apart from continuing the full salary of the other contracted cricketers, including the Under-19 World Cup winning team.
The richest federation of the cricket also came up with support from the country's 76 clubs as well as provide assistance to the people in need in countrywide.
"Our president gave us the directive to aid the cricketers of the country including first division, second division and third division. The amount of the aid might be limited but we'll give it before Eid. We are working on this," Chowdhury told the BSS.
"The male cricketers who are out of the contract in different level will get this assistance while in the case of female cricketers, all contracted and non-contracted female players will get this money."
The BCB CEO however couldn't say exactly what amount a cricketers could get but said there is possibility that the highest amount could be Tk 10000 while the lowest might be Tk. 5000.
"We are working on it. There is different opinion indeed. The amount of a first division player and
second division player could be same," he added.     -BSS


