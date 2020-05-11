Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 11 May, 2020, 11:32 AM
latest
Home Sports

Munna's historic jersey sold at Taka 3 lakh, Tayeb's Jersey at 5.55 lakh

Published : Monday, 11 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65

Munna's historic jersey sold at Taka 3 lakh, Tayeb's Jersey at 5.55 lakh

Munna's historic jersey sold at Taka 3 lakh, Tayeb's Jersey at 5.55 lakh

Celebrated footballer and former national football team captain Monem Munna's historic national team jersey number 2 sold at Taka three lakh in an auction set up by Auction 4 Actiont held on Saturday night.
Bangladesh won the maiden international football trophy (home soil) in 1989 in President Gold Cup held in Dhaka. Bangladesh (red team) emerged champions in that tournament and Munna was the proud member of the champions team.
The jersey number 2, which Munna wore in that match, was put up for the auction conducted by Action 4 Auction, a charitable organization. The collected fund from the auction will be donated among the COVID-19 affected people.
Carnival Internet was the winner of the bidder of Munna's historic national team jersey.
Earlier, the base price of legendary national footballer Munna's historic jersey was fixed at Taka two lakh.
At the same time, another jersey of Munna, which he donated for Abahani, was sold at Taka 2.1 lakh with HSBC deputy CEO Mahbub Ur Rahman bought the jersey outside of the auction.
On the other hand, former FIFA referee Tayeb Hasan's jersey sold for Tk 5.55 lakh, with Satkhira Chamber of Commerce president Nasim Faruk Khan was the winning of the bidder. Auction 4 Action conducted the auction in a facebook page.
Tayeb was wearing the jersey he auctioned while officiating the 2013 SAFF Championship final between India and Afghanistan. The base price of the jersey was also set at Tk 2 lakh.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
No clarity on India's tour of Sri Lanka
BCB waiting for ICC's post-pandemic protocol to resume cricket
BCB to provide one-time monetary support to 1600 cricketers
Munna's historic jersey sold at Taka 3 lakh, Tayeb's Jersey at 5.55 lakh
Taskin reveals story behind 'Mashkin' celebration
BHF to distribute financial incentive to victims hockey players
Bangladesh sees a blessing in delayed T20 World Cup
Tamim owes to Siddons for his career resurgence


Latest News
'Rohingya drug trader' killed in gunfight
Oil down in Asia after big gains last week
Unidentified body found on Bogura highway
KSA to raise VAT threefold amid ‘painful’ austerity measures
Deputy minister Nowfel’s brother tests coronavirus positive
Russia's confirmed coronavirus cases top 200,000
No end to lockdown yet but 'careful' easing begins, Johnson says
Worldwide coronavirus toll reaches 283,860, cases over 4 m
20 killed in Niger attacks
National Bank's Tk 80 lakh missing from microbus
Most Read News
Impact of COVID 19 in education sector
Online courts: President promulgates ordinance
Former state minister Anwarul Kabir Talukder dies of coronavirus
58 more British citizens leave sylhet
COVID-19: Death toll, cases on rise in country
2,000 doctors given postings to corona hospitals; Joining May 12
Teenager held for killing minor
DAE DG, daughter see paddy harvest in haor, contract COVID-19
64 officials to monitor agricultural activities
Online education and reality in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft