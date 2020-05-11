

Munna's historic jersey sold at Taka 3 lakh, Tayeb's Jersey at 5.55 lakh

Bangladesh won the maiden international football trophy (home soil) in 1989 in President Gold Cup held in Dhaka. Bangladesh (red team) emerged champions in that tournament and Munna was the proud member of the champions team.

The jersey number 2, which Munna wore in that match, was put up for the auction conducted by Action 4 Auction, a charitable organization. The collected fund from the auction will be donated among the COVID-19 affected people.

Carnival Internet was the winner of the bidder of Munna's historic national team jersey.

Earlier, the base price of legendary national footballer Munna's historic jersey was fixed at Taka two lakh.

At the same time, another jersey of Munna, which he donated for Abahani, was sold at Taka 2.1 lakh with HSBC deputy CEO Mahbub Ur Rahman bought the jersey outside of the auction.

On the other hand, former FIFA referee Tayeb Hasan's jersey sold for Tk 5.55 lakh, with Satkhira Chamber of Commerce president Nasim Faruk Khan was the winning of the bidder. Auction 4 Action conducted the auction in a facebook page.

Tayeb was wearing the jersey he auctioned while officiating the 2013 SAFF Championship final between India and Afghanistan. The base price of the jersey was also set at Tk 2 lakh. -BSS

























Celebrated footballer and former national football team captain Monem Munna's historic national team jersey number 2 sold at Taka three lakh in an auction set up by Auction 4 Actiont held on Saturday night.Bangladesh won the maiden international football trophy (home soil) in 1989 in President Gold Cup held in Dhaka. Bangladesh (red team) emerged champions in that tournament and Munna was the proud member of the champions team.The jersey number 2, which Munna wore in that match, was put up for the auction conducted by Action 4 Auction, a charitable organization. The collected fund from the auction will be donated among the COVID-19 affected people.Carnival Internet was the winner of the bidder of Munna's historic national team jersey.Earlier, the base price of legendary national footballer Munna's historic jersey was fixed at Taka two lakh.At the same time, another jersey of Munna, which he donated for Abahani, was sold at Taka 2.1 lakh with HSBC deputy CEO Mahbub Ur Rahman bought the jersey outside of the auction.On the other hand, former FIFA referee Tayeb Hasan's jersey sold for Tk 5.55 lakh, with Satkhira Chamber of Commerce president Nasim Faruk Khan was the winning of the bidder. Auction 4 Action conducted the auction in a facebook page.Tayeb was wearing the jersey he auctioned while officiating the 2013 SAFF Championship final between India and Afghanistan. The base price of the jersey was also set at Tk 2 lakh. -BSS