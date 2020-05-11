Video
Monday, 11 May, 2020, 11:32 AM
Another shocking eye-opener into our health care system

Published : Monday, 11 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM

According to a news report published in this newspaper yesterday (Sunday), a government doctor has claimed that her civil servant father has died without treatment for kidney disease after nearly a dozen hospitals turned him away. The deceased, an additional secretary of the government, died at the Kurmitola General Hospital on Saturday noon. The patient did not display any symptoms of COVID-19, but had to be admitted to the hospital for respiratory problem, supposedly caused by the COVID-19.    

However, from any standpoint the hospitals and physicians to have denied the un-well civil servant treatment were straightforward cruel and unethical. It is not about whether the patient had contracted Coronavirus or not - it is a painful tale of a patient's demise which was easy to avert or avoid. More to it, it is also an eye opener into our increasingly consumerist healthcare sector.   

Since the countrywide lockdown had come into effect in late March, non - Corona patients had to bear similar brunt at public and private hospitals with regard to the nature of their required treatments. Especially, patients suffering from kidney, heart, liver and respiratory ailments were the worst victims of a long list of negligence and rejection offered by many hospitals. However, what can be sadder than the mental torments of a doctor daughter to have failed to save her ill father?

And that's not all, if a sitting additional secretary of the government is unable to access treatment - think about the unimaginable woes endured by millions of ordinary lives. On one hand the deceased had been a public servant while on the other he was father of a doctor.

The shocking fact, however, fear, insensibility and profit mongering have totally hit our health sector for the worst. The sector appears to have grossly diverted from its caring humanitarian  track for a track focused on regular and safer profit margins by avoiding admitting patients with Corona symptoms.





Not that all our doctors have become fearful, irresponsible and unresponsive. Many of them are engaged in the frontline combating the COVD-19 and many of them have also died.

Yet most of our domestic and private hospitals have noticeably turned a blind eye, in terms of admitting and providing treatment to patients suffering with Coronavirus symptoms. Rather reluctantly, it is time to deliver a common message to all our public and private hospitals:  Whenever a hospital is run based on the theory of profit mongering, it is better that hospital ceases to exist. 



