

Another shocking eye-opener into our health care system



However, from any standpoint the hospitals and physicians to have denied the un-well civil servant treatment were straightforward cruel and unethical. It is not about whether the patient had contracted Coronavirus or not - it is a painful tale of a patient's demise which was easy to avert or avoid. More to it, it is also an eye opener into our increasingly consumerist healthcare sector.



Since the countrywide lockdown had come into effect in late March, non - Corona patients had to bear similar brunt at public and private hospitals with regard to the nature of their required treatments. Especially, patients suffering from kidney, heart, liver and respiratory ailments were the worst victims of a long list of negligence and rejection offered by many hospitals. However, what can be sadder than the mental torments of a doctor daughter to have failed to save her ill father?



And that's not all, if a sitting additional secretary of the government is unable to access treatment - think about the unimaginable woes endured by millions of ordinary lives. On one hand the deceased had been a public servant while on the other he was father of a doctor.



The shocking fact, however, fear, insensibility and profit mongering have totally hit our health sector for the worst. The sector appears to have grossly diverted from its caring humanitarian track for a track focused on regular and safer profit margins by avoiding admitting patients with Corona symptoms.











Not that all our doctors have become fearful, irresponsible and unresponsive. Many of them are engaged in the frontline combating the COVD-19 and many of them have also died.



