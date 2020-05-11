Video
Monday, 11 May, 2020
House rents should be waived amid corona

Published : Monday, 11 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Dear Sir

Two crore people live in Dhaka city. Within this total, almost 90 percent are tenants. Amid coronavirus outbreak, about half of them fell in trouble for house rent. Especially for low-income ones, it is very difficult to manage the rents in these critical days.

We know, the government announced public holiday with restriction of movements and it extended for five times. public transports, educational, and business entities have been shut down. As a consequence, day based income is totally off. The rickshaw pullers, hawkers and small businessmen are in serious trouble. It's now difficult for them to manage food for their families, house rent is just impossible.

Meanwhile, Bharatia Parisahd, a platform of tenants demanded the waiver of three months' house rent for 50 lakh low-income people in the capital. But the government did not take any step on this appeal. Though a few landlords are responding spontaneously. They have waived monthly rent of their tenants, those are merely an exception.
Now, this is high time to take an initiative for all low-income tenants. If full rent is not possible, at least partially should be waived.





Sayd Rahman
Bosila model town
Mohammadpur, Dhaka



