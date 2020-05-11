

COVID-19: Economic consequences & required actions



Bangladesh's most vital tradable goods, such as readymade garments and apparel sector would be affected. The stock market also has recently witnessed massive falls driven by the occurrence as worried investors went for huge selloffs in this situation. Again, private sector investment will also fall and it will create a risk of being unemployment. Bangladesh's formal sector like manufacturing will be without steady work for an extended period. According to the Tour Operators Association of Bangladesh, Cox's Bazar district is on course to lose BDT 20 billion revenue till Eid-ul-Fitr.



Crisis is already taking place due to the price war between two major oil producing countries. Falling oil prices have expected to reduce demand for migrant workers because of reduced demand in various transport and other sectors. A large number of Bangladeshi migrant workers are sitting idle without work. It will shrink remittance inflow and that these second-degree impacts will also be rubbed in the country.



As a result of a major outbreak, businesses will have to overhang operation temporarily for a supply shock. Due to the suspension of operation, many businesses may not be able to pay the bank interest/installments; it will make a pressure on banks' liquidity. It will knockout inflexible low-income people, especially informal workers in the hospitality, retail trade, and transport sectors who have limited or no access to social safety nets.



Due to falling readymade garment exports, lower private investment growth and wider disruptions, the projected GDP growth of 8.2 per cent for 2020 may decline by 0.2 per cent to 0.4 per cent (ADB). The number of vulnerable persons, who need assistance - may double from 20.0 per cent to 40.0 per cent in 2020. Due to reopening manufacturing units, many workers will use crowded vehicles for returning work. These crowds could emerge new vectors of the COVID-19 pandemic in Bangladesh.



Raw materials for pharmaceuticals, RMG and other manufacturing industries are imported from China. Therefore, production is hampered due to Chinese industries are shut down. In the long run, Covid-19 will make unprotected areas for improvement in our health care system, IT infrastructure, workplace cultures, and adaptability of our public and private sector leadership.



Many enterprises like hotel, catering, cosmetics services, etc. are currently losing a substantial proportion of customers because people are worried about being infected. Again, a considerable number of construction works are falling at risk for being unavailability of the workers, for example - Padma bridge, Metro rail etc.



As the economic damage of the coronavirus outbreak cannot be avoided, policymakers should take few immediate measures to minimize the losses. Government has to establish temporary work programs for unemployed people, sanctioning debt release measures for businesses and individuals. Government can also initiate a job support scheme for workers affected by coronavirus.



Bangladesh government should adopt expansionary fiscal policies combined with monetary incentive to keep credit smooth in our economies. Along with fiscal measure (tax and subsidy) and utility measures (lower rates), Bangladesh Bank could create a special fund to support the SMEs to fend off the Covid-19 economic crisis.



The government could increase current social protection allocation of 2.2 percent of GDP to about 5 percent of GDP during this crisis period. Employment generation and poverty alleviation programs could also be generated along with this. NGOs along with the government can play an important role in beneficiary identification, delivering resources to poor and susceptible populations and monitoring the incentive implementation.



The central bank can help other banks through refinancing arrangements so that banks could have adequate liquidity to support companies and individuals with loans and other issues. Bangladesh government can create a dedicated cell within the Planning Commission so that Covid-19-related projects could be approved within very short time and ensure the speedy delivery of cash, goods and services.



The health sector budget could be perpetually increased to 3 per cent of GDP from the current allocation of less than 1 percent of GDP. The government has to enforce the social distancing management with food and cash support for the looked-for population. Our current social protection allocation is 2.2 per cent of GDP and government could increase it to about 4.5 to5.0 per cent of GDP.



The upcoming budget should familiarize the focus from traditional sectors such as energy and physical infrastructure to social defense, poverty alleviating programs, health assurance and collective health coverage. The government should pay special attention in agricultural value chain and ensure fair price for the farmers.



Another major emphasis should be given on the digitization in the educational institutions and digital skills in general. Finally, any measure designed for the virus affected personnel and businesses should be severely controlled and monitored with full clearness so that the purposive loan debtors and fake victims cannot take advantage of the facilities provided by the government.



Current government, led by Sheikh Hasina, is now trying to meet the challenges and ensure that this unforeseen threat does not turn into a major national crisis.



Dr A T M Rezaul Hoque is teacher of Economics Department of Haji Mohammad Danesh Science and Technology University, Dinajpur



















