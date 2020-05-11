

Coronavirus, Freedom of Speech and maintaining so-called protocol in Bangladesh



Amid the global flow of information flying faster than the 'speed of sound' about the global pandemic which generated from the Covid-19 virus, there have been multiple arbitrary arrests of journalists and subsequent remands. In Bangladesh the so-called remand is more than 'questioning' the alleged perpetrators, the 'protocol' of remand by the Law enforcement of Bangladesh isn't well established by any Law that is properly enforced. Without being proven guilty to any crimes, often-time there have been reported far-cry of inhumane torture during remand by the Law enforcement of the country some of which even led to 'death'.



In any form of governance where there is democracy, press, journalist, 'citizen journalist' express their view freely without being threatened to be persecuted with brute-force by the most ridiculous 'Law' made in this century called 'Digital Security act.' Anyone can be sued by anyone for slightly criticising even in so-called 'social media' if it hurts someone's feeling under this law, yes, it is that vague. It is understandable that the government of Bangladesh is asking people to avoid spreading rumor which might hurt the country by misleading other global leaders while forming analytics about Bangladesh. However, it is beyond any limitation that no one can criticise the Government or any important people of the country for any reason and the memo issued by the Ministry of Public Administration dictating people on how to use 'Social Media' is itself violating the 'protocol' of the constitution of the People's Republic of Bangladesh.



Furthermore, the foreign minister's remark to the foreign envoys doesn't create a good impression about the country to the people around the globe and his remark, his view, his expression to the foreign diplomats sound questionable to many in his country. Question arise, can he be sued under the 'Digital Security Act' for causing defamation of his country, for showing to the world how ridiculous, uncoordinated, and pointless remark can come from a scholar, not to mention a minister?



It is important more than ever to have a free press, an environment to share news with each other and with the globe, and most importantly to have a 'healthy society' where people can depict the reality via any medium amid this fight against the global pandemic. Many are throwing mud at the journalist asking why they are suddenly vocal about the 'Digital Security Act' when it is being used against them. Fact is, better late than never. The constitution of People's Republic of Bangladesh provides its citizen, press with the right to freedom of thought, and conscience, and of speech on provision 39 of part III. However, there is a loophole by which the so-called digital security act might hinder this right on the sub-clause 39 (2). It puts 'reasonable restriction' for the greater interest of the state and for friendly relations with foreign states. And, it makes sense if this reasonable restriction might come for issues of 'National Security' and for restricting rises of hate-speech which might spread hatred among certain group of people in the country.



Now, the 'friendly relations' with foreign states is being challenged by the so-called new urge from the foreign ministry to maintain 'protocol'. It is absolutely unconstitutional, unfriendly not to mention meaningless to dictate how various foreign diplomats will use their 'twitter handle' while issuing their concern about 'free press, freedom of expression, freedom of views' since it directly hits the spot of how friendly the country is to its foreign guests. In a time when group of companies are fighting against each other about who came up with a so-called 'cure' to this corona virus in the country, in a time when from one direction news of shopping malls being opened are coming while from another direction they are being shut, in a time while the national head of the task-force doesn't know when what is opening throwing everyone under the bus of uncertainty, of risk, of fear-it is paramount that the journalist can express their views, the press can report without fear, the people can speak without being intimidated.



Without proper flow of information, which by its own nature can include misinformation (can be handled by fact-checking rather than intimidating) the war against this global pandemic will become further challenging for Bangladesh. Especially more so, the ridiculous dictation to the foreign envoys about how they should maintain 'protocol' while showing their support for free flow of information is contradictory in nature of diplomacy when it is asking for various global aids such as GSP facilities, Medical aids, economic co-operation from countries many of which expressed their concern about the arbitrary arrests of people just for showing slight criticism towards the Government.



It is well-established around the world by now that in Bangladesh one can be arrested without being given the constitutional rights, can be picked up in the middle of the night by undressed law-enforcement and shot dead in so-called encounter, can be totally 'Niruddesh' (Traceless) for months. Now, it is high time for Bangladesh perhaps to reverse its course and show to the world that people can express their thoughts freely, can criticise when needed for constructive criticism is highly pivotal for a healthy society, can at the least report what is 'reality' without fear. Only by maintaining this 'protocol', by letting people speak their mind, by guarantying the constitutional right to freedom of expression, Bangladesh will be able to change its image and will be able to maintain friendly relation with the globe where the foreign diplomats don't raise concern about a crucial issue.



In a country where 14th December is celebrated as 'Martyred Intellectuals Day', it is logical to request the Government to let the intellectual do their job-form public opinion, do research, criticise the government when it isn't on the right track. Without being criticised constructively, no one can ever know if he/she is making a mistake. It is time to open doors, to accept criticism, and to work with people of all different ideologies together so that with another sun-rise like the 16th December, 1971, the country can overcome the challenge of this global pandemic.



The writer is an Aerospace Engineering Consultant















