GP offers free talk-time, low tariff, as Corona support

GP will offer monthly 30gb data for next six-month with a token of Taka 1per month to the physicians. Besides, GP is distributing a total of 10 crore free minutes talk-time toits 1 crore identified prepaid customers (10 mins for per customer) who couldnot recharge in April or having a mere balance to keep them connected totheir near and dear. -BSS Grameenphoneannounced new initiatives tostand by health professionals, customers and retailers fighting the deadlyCOVID-19 pandemic in Bangladesh.Chief executive officer of the country's leading mobile phone operator,YasirAzman at a virtual press conference unveiled a total of Taka 100 crorepackage which include 10 crore free talk-time, 30gb data at Taka 1 forphysician, 48 paisha call rate, cent per cent data bonus and Taka 10 croresafety-net credit along with the ongoing efforts."None has ever predicted this crisis and how it may take a toll on ourlives. It is high time to come together - with patience, understanding andcompassion," said YasirAzman.In continuation of its support to frontline medical workers, this timeGrameenphone (GP) will extend further support to 25,000 doctors certified byDirectorate General of Health Services(DGHS).GP will offer monthly 30gb data for next six-month with a token of Taka 1per month to the physicians. Besides, GP is distributing a total of 10 crore free minutes talk-time toits 1 crore identified prepaid customers (10 mins for per customer) who couldnot recharge in April or having a mere balance to keep them connected totheir near and dear. -BSS