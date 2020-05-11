Video
Monday, 11 May, 2020, 11:31 AM
Three Months Without Salary

Workers in govt construction industry facing dire situation

Published : Monday, 11 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Mizanur Rahman 

Workers in govt construction industry facing dire situation

Workers in govt construction industry facing dire situation

Over three crore constuction workers in government development projects are facing serious troubles amid the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic. Government contractors are failing to pay their salaries as the authorities are not clearing contractors' bills for the last three months.
Not only three crore workers, their families are facing a dire situation, besides one lakh engineers working in various government development projects. Financial crisis is making their lives unbearable, the construction industry sources said.
Workers working for Jomuna Railway Bridge have recently staged agitation in Minikganj without getting salary for a long time.
Aslam Alam has been working on the government's development project for a long time. He was paid properly before, but he has not received any money since last three month. He claimed he is spending his days with a single meal a day.
His family is starving at home.  He said that he can't send any money at home for last three months. "I am having a hard time with my wife and children," he said.  
Contractors said like the entire world, Bangladesh is also facing severe economic losses due to coronavirus outbreak. Contractors are facing huge lossless. Workers and engineers involved in infrastructure development projects have become unemployed. Organizations that have invested huge funds are counting huge losses.
Estimates suggest around 150,000 domestic contractors are working for the government           and listed with different companies employing over 3 crore workers and engineers. Many other businesses and services are also related to them supplying construction materials and daily essentials.
Government contractors are working for over Tk 61,000 crore contract in the current financial year. They have pending bills for over Tk 20,000 crore. But they have not received payment against any bills in the last three months.
Contractors are failing to pay employees as a result of it; the sources said blaming public holidays and administrative complications blocking the clearance of the bills.
According to sources, the contractors have already demanded quick resolution of the crisis.
Sohel Rana, proprietor of Khwaja Bildars, said the government should wave interest on bank loans for the next three years. He said they used the bank loan to execute the government   project; this is how contractors work for government projects. They can't be expected to pay the interest the government is responsible for.
Ataur Rahman, proprietor of Kashem Canstuction, said that the prices of construction materials (rods, cement, bricks, sand, tiles, electric cables, sanitary materials, etc.) cannot be increased in the next five years. Business will be closed, if the cost of materials far exceeds the quoted prices.
He said pending bill for the work needs to be paid quickly to the concerned contractors. Unnecessary harassment cannot be the way of dealing with contractors.
He said contractors have signed checks for the purchase of goods from various suppliers on understanding that they will be paid on receipt of the bills. If the government does not pass the check in time, they will sue many of us for dishonor of such checks. We will be facing great danger, he pointed out.


