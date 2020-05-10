Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 10 May, 2020, 4:03 AM
latest Online courts: President promulgates ordinance       
Home Front Page

China will reform disease prevention system

Published : Sunday, 10 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

BEIJING, May 9: China will reform its disease prevention and control system to address weaknesses exposed by the coronavirus outbreak, a senior health official said on Saturday.
China has been criticised domestically and abroad as being initially slow to react to the epidemic, which first broke out on a large scale in Wuhan. The virus has since spread across the world, infecting almost 4 million people and killing almost a quarter-million from the COVID-19 disease it causes.
"This coronavirus epidemic is a big test of our country's governance and governing ability, and it exposed the weak links in how we address major epidemic and public health systems," Li Bin, vice minister of the China National Health Commission, told reporters.
The commission intends to build a "centralised and efficient" chain of command and reform, and modernise the disease prevention and control system, he said.
The ongoing coronavirus crisis continues to have profound effects on our society, posing public health challenges, causing mass closures of schools and businesses and straining resources. The commission also aims to make better use of big data, artificial intelligence and cloud computing to better analyse the disease, trace the virus and distribute resources.    -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
More than 1,000 queue for food in rich Geneva amid virus shutdown
China will reform disease prevention system
Drones disinfect Indian pandemic hotspot city after clashes
Quader urges AL men to discard Eid shopping to donate money to poor
Govt misusing DSA to protect itself from public wrath : Fakhrul
Nat’l Professor Anisuzzaman shifted to CMH
coronavirus update
Virtual court to ensure justice during lockdown


Latest News
Pay each journalist Tk 50 lakh for death of coronavirus: BFUJ, DUJ
Online courts: President promulgates ordinance
Not Eskayef, we have first produced Remdesivir: Beximco
Another police constable dies from coronavirus infection
Onions imported from India by freight train
Rock 'n' roll pioneer Little Richard dies
Schoolboy electrocuted in Brahmanbaria
3 accused snatched from Gopalganj police, 7 cops injured
9 corona patient recover in Ramganj
Bangladesh Railway launches special parcel train from Panchagarh
Most Read News
Death from COVID-19 rises in 24 hrs, cases decline
On-arrival visas suspended till May 16
Some malls to reopen in Dhaka from Sunday
Police constable dies with corona symptoms in Dhaka
US expresses concern over arrests under Digital Security Act
Woman arrested for killing man squeezing his testicles in Thakurgaon
So-called lockdown: Concern deepens  
Worldwide coronavirus cases exceed 4 million
Woman, daughter killed as truck ploughs thru house
Special team formed for corona infected policemen
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft