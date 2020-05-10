Govt misusing DSA to protect itself from public wrath : Fakhrul





"BNP wants to say very clearly that the government is misusing the Digital Security Act to protect itself from public wrath. Such unjustified act of the state must be stopped right now," Fakhrul said.

He came up with the allegation while addressing a press conference at party Chairperson Khaleda Zia's Gulshan office in the capital on Saturday.

Terming the Digital Security Act "anti-people", Fakhrul called upon the authority concerned to repeal the act and stop the ongoing harassment including arrests under the law during the coronavirus pandemic.

He also expressed his party's condemnation on the recent arrest of some people including journalists, a cartoonist, a writer and others under the Digital Security Act.

Citing the arrests, Fakhrul said the government is engaged in using the Digital Security Act to torture and harass people deliberately.

The government blatantly misused the law by arresting photojournalist Shafiqul Islam Kajol on World Press Freedom Day, the BNP leader said.

Meanwhile, the BNP Secretary General has written to Facebook authorities to take steps for blocking fake accounts and stopping false campaign in his name on the social media platform.

The letter, written in a BNP letterhead, was sent on Saturday.

In the letter, Fakhrul said, "I urge the Facebook authorities to take necessary steps to rid me of the embarrassment of fabricated statements and opinions being circulated in my name through fake Facebook accounts."

He also said a vested quarter has long been circulating different false statements and opinions in his name by opening fake accounts. The BNP leader also said he himself never opened any Facebook account in his name.















