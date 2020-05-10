Nat’l Professor Anisuzzaman shifted to CMH





"Prof Dr Anisuzzana was shifted to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka as per the Prime Minister's directive," said Barrister Biplob Barua, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

He was admitted to the Universal Cardiac Hospital in the city on April 29 with various health

complications. As his condition deteriorated, he was taken to the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital on May 2.

Dr Anisuzzaman is an eminent educator, writer and Emeritus Professor of Bangla language and literature department at Dhaka University. Dr Anisuzzaman participated in the Language Movement, the 1969 mass upsurge and the Liberation War. After independence, he became a member of the National Education Commission with Kudrat-E-Khuda as its chief.

He has done outstanding research on the history of Bengali literature and received the Bangla Academy Literary Award, the Independence Award and the Ekushey Padak. He also won many international awards for his contributions to literature. The books such as 'Muslim Manash O Bangla Sahitya', 'Swaruper Sandhane', 'Purono Bangla Gadya', 'Bangali Nari: Sahitye O Samaje', 'Kal Nirabadhi', and 'Ihajagatikata O Anyanya' by Prof Dr Anuisuzzman are considered seminal works by academics working on Bangla literature and language. -UNB

















