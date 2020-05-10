Virtual court to ensure justice during lockdown





As the parliament is not in session, the law will be implemented as a Presidential Ordinance. The Ordinance has been promulgated on Saturday.

As soon as the ordinance is issued, the courts will start their activities and the judicial activities will restarted in all the courts of the country, according to sources. The sources said that the judicial authorities have taken all necessary preparations in this regard.

On Thursday, the Cabinet gave its final approval on the 'Usage of Information Technology by Courts Ordinance, 2020'.

As all the courts have been closed for a long time, the litigants, waiting for hearings of urgent and important cases, are facing trouble. Even if the constitutional or fundamental rights are violated, there is no remedy as the higher judiciary is also closed.

However, one or more magistrate courts are running on a limited scale only for bail hearings.

While most lawyers were



in favour of launching a virtual court, some were doubtful of its effectiveness due to lack of technical skills.

India has introduced virtual court during lockdown amid coronavirus pandemic.

Bangladesh took an initiative three years ago to introduced e-judiciary system but the project was halted due to bureaucratic meddling.

Attorney General Mahbubey Alam was not in favour of virtual court as there is lack of training and logistic support. He said, "Virtual court cannot be launched suddenly. We do not have such a system. Moreover, those involved with the court have to take training."

AM Amin Uddin, President of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), was in favour of a virtual court saying that the virtual court is a very time-befitting initiative in the current situation. But we need to make sure that lawyers are involved in the process and that they can use it. Then the litigants will benefit. He gave his opinion to bringing at least one-two court in the Supreme Court as well as in the lower courts under the e-judiciary system.

Following the request of the SCBA and a few lawyers, on April 26, Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain took the decision to open the court on a limited scale. However, it could not be implemented due to protests of a section of the lawyers. The full court meeting then decided to launch a virtual court amending HC rules.

Khurshid Alam Khan, a senior lawyer, said there should be a court where the constitutional and serious human rights issues will be settled. The Chief Justice may assign an HC bench if he so desires.









He said judges can issue orders from anywhere. There is no need to come to court for this. Therefore, if the Chief Justice wants, he can take the initiative to settle the matter by sending the application online.

Barrister Muhammad Riaz Uddin said the Chief Justice could assign at least one court to deal with constitutional and public interest matters. However, the constitutional and public interest must be mentioned or it would be difficult to regulate if all the lawyers wanted to come to court.



