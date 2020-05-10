14-point guidelines for transport sector operation before Eid





In line with this, the government has decided to allow the transport sector to operate on a limited scale. The Directorate General of health services (GDHS) has unveiled 14-technical instructions for the road, rail and water transport sectors for carrying passengers.

These instructions have been given on the advice of eight public health experts. According to the Department of Health, experts have studied and reviewed the relevant technical guidelines from China and other countries and prepared these technical guidelines for Bangladesh.

They prepared the 14 guidelines including keeping personal protective equipment (PPE) at stations/terminals for the employees, installing temperature monitoring equipment at the entrances of stations/terminals, cleaning and disinfecting door handles, checkout counters, elevators and public toilets. Toilets should have liquid soap or soap. Hand sanitizers and hand disinfectants can be installed if possible. Seat covers of vehicles need to be washed, cleaned and disinfected regularly after every trip. Introduce online ticketing system and passengers should maintain a distance of more than one meter from each other during up and down trips and avoiding crowds. Health services need to be strengthened through posters and electronic screening.

Director General of the Department of Health, Prof Dr Abul Kalam Azad said the technical guidelines have been formulated for the country and must be followed by ministries, government and non-government organizations, business centres and individuals. In addition, the strict, moderate or minor measures announced by the government from time to time must be properly complied with.

Regarding the DGHS's 14 guidelines Rafiqul Islam, Director Traffic of BIWTA, told the Daily Observer, "We have seen the guidelines and have to do some preparatory work to follow these instructions. We will start from tomorrow (Sunday). We may not be able to do all these at the beginning. But, step by step we will implement all the instructions."

Meanwhile, the officials of Bangladesh Railway don't know anything yet about the Health Department's guidelines. When contacted some senior officials of the Bangladesh Railway could not comment on the matter.

A leader of the Bus Owners Association said, "If the government gives permission to run buses then we will do our best to maintain the health guidelines."

"It will be easier for us to comply with these guidelines if the government cooperates with us," he added.

According to different sources, transports may be allowed to operate on a limited scale on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr.





















The government is relaxing the lockdown amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The government is taking the decision despite some social risks to keep moving the wheel of the country's economy. That is why a number of garment factories have been opened on a limited scale. Ahead of Eid, markets and shopping malls are expected to open from today (May 10).In line with this, the government has decided to allow the transport sector to operate on a limited scale. The Directorate General of health services (GDHS) has unveiled 14-technical instructions for the road, rail and water transport sectors for carrying passengers.These instructions have been given on the advice of eight public health experts. According to the Department of Health, experts have studied and reviewed the relevant technical guidelines from China and other countries and prepared these technical guidelines for Bangladesh.They prepared the 14 guidelines including keeping personal protective equipment (PPE) at stations/terminals for the employees, installing temperature monitoring equipment at the entrances of stations/terminals, cleaning and disinfecting door handles, checkout counters, elevators and public toilets. Toilets should have liquid soap or soap. Hand sanitizers and hand disinfectants can be installed if possible. Seat covers of vehicles need to be washed, cleaned and disinfected regularly after every trip. Introduce online ticketing system and passengers should maintain a distance of more than one meter from each other during up and down trips and avoiding crowds. Health services need to be strengthened through posters and electronic screening.Director General of the Department of Health, Prof Dr Abul Kalam Azad said the technical guidelines have been formulated for the country and must be followed by ministries, government and non-government organizations, business centres and individuals. In addition, the strict, moderate or minor measures announced by the government from time to time must be properly complied with.Regarding the DGHS's 14 guidelines Rafiqul Islam, Director Traffic of BIWTA, told the Daily Observer, "We have seen the guidelines and have to do some preparatory work to follow these instructions. We will start from tomorrow (Sunday). We may not be able to do all these at the beginning. But, step by step we will implement all the instructions."Meanwhile, the officials of Bangladesh Railway don't know anything yet about the Health Department's guidelines. When contacted some senior officials of the Bangladesh Railway could not comment on the matter.A leader of the Bus Owners Association said, "If the government gives permission to run buses then we will do our best to maintain the health guidelines.""It will be easier for us to comply with these guidelines if the government cooperates with us," he added.According to different sources, transports may be allowed to operate on a limited scale on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr.