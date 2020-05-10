Video
Sunday, 10 May, 2020, 4:01 AM
3 more hospitals get ready for corona treatment

Published : Sunday, 10 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Staff Correspondent

Three more hospitals in the capital are getting ready for treatment of Covit-19 patients.
These are 2000-bed hospital at International Convention City Bashundhara, 1500-bed hospital at DNC Market and the 500-bed Holy Family Hospital.




The three hospitals will be made ready for coronavirus treatment soon, said DGHS.
The treatment of coronavirus patients is going on in full swing at 12 designated hospitals in the capital. As the number of patients is on the rise, the authorities are increasing the number of such hospitals.
As of Friday, around 1,600 patients were at the 12 hospitals in the capital. The hospital authorities said they are increasing the number of beds alongside ensuring services to patients.
Director of Dhaka Medical College Hospital Brig Gen AKM Nasir Uddin said they are currently working with the burn unit and will turn the medicine unit to a corona unit soon.



