157 Bangladeshis return from Australia, 220 more Australians leave Dhaka





The Bangladesh High Commission in Canberra facilitated the return with support from authorities of Bangladesh and Australia and with active cooperation from the Victorian Bangladeshi Community Foundation (VBCF) and Melton Travel Center who were assigned to coordinate with intending passengers and manage funds and ticketing tasks, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Meanwhile, around 220 Australian citizens and their families left Dhaka for Melbourne with the same non-scheduled Sri Lanka Airlines early Saturday. Australian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Jeremy Bruer was present at the Airport to see them off.

Together with 285 passengers who departed from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on April 16, over 500 have so far returned home to Australia, said the Australian High Commission in Dhaka.

The high commission said they, for the second time in three weeks, helped Australian citizens, permanent residents and their immediate families to return to Australia. The high commission received requests of 340 Bangladesh origin persons in Australia who expressed willingness to return to Bangladesh.

Based on this estimate of 300 plus stranded Bangladeshis seeking to return, the high commission secured in principle approval of Bangladesh authorities to accept special non-scheduled flight from Australia and tried to charter a flight from Sydney to Dhaka, Bangladesh High Commission in Canberra said.

However, the special Sri Lankan Airlines flight landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 1am on Saturday, after a stopover at Colombo.

Drastic reduction in demand from the stranded Bangladeshis compelled the High Commission to charter Sri Lankan Airlines to operate this flight from Melbourne.























