Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 10 May, 2020, 4:01 AM
latest Online courts: President promulgates ordinance       
Home Back Page

157 Bangladeshis return from Australia, 220 more Australians leave Dhaka

Published : Sunday, 10 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Diplomatic Correspondent

A total of 157 Bangladeshi citizens, who were stranded in Australia due to the ban on international flights amid coronavirus outbreak, returned home early Saturday.
The Bangladesh High Commission in Canberra facilitated the return with support from authorities of Bangladesh and Australia and with active cooperation from the Victorian Bangladeshi Community Foundation (VBCF) and Melton Travel Center who were assigned to coordinate with intending passengers and manage funds and ticketing tasks, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Meanwhile, around 220 Australian citizens and their families left Dhaka for Melbourne with the same non-scheduled Sri Lanka Airlines early Saturday. Australian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Jeremy Bruer was present at the Airport to see them off.
 Together with 285 passengers who departed from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on April 16, over 500 have so far returned home to Australia, said the Australian High Commission in Dhaka.  
 The high commission said they, for the second time in three weeks, helped Australian citizens, permanent residents and their immediate families to return to Australia. The high commission received requests of 340 Bangladesh origin persons in Australia who expressed willingness to return to Bangladesh.
Based on this estimate of 300 plus stranded Bangladeshis seeking to return, the high commission secured in principle approval of Bangladesh authorities to accept special non-scheduled flight from Australia and tried to charter a flight from Sydney to Dhaka, Bangladesh High Commission in Canberra said.
However, the special Sri Lankan Airlines flight landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 1am on Saturday, after a stopover at Colombo.  
 Drastic reduction in demand from the stranded Bangladeshis compelled the High Commission to charter Sri Lankan Airlines to operate this flight from Melbourne.













« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
3 more hospitals get ready for corona treatment
157 Bangladeshis return from Australia, 220 more Australians leave Dhaka
Bangladesh’s last Armenian dies
Transportation of essentials from India to BD by train begins
Turkey to raise  Rohingya issue at UNSC
Third Covid-19 test lab opens at CMC
Coronavirus pandemic to shrink GDP: Economists
Woman ‘set afire over house rent’ dies at DMCH


Latest News
Pay each journalist Tk 50 lakh for death of coronavirus: BFUJ, DUJ
Online courts: President promulgates ordinance
Not Eskayef, we have first produced Remdesivir: Beximco
Another police constable dies from coronavirus infection
Onions imported from India by freight train
Rock 'n' roll pioneer Little Richard dies
Schoolboy electrocuted in Brahmanbaria
3 accused snatched from Gopalganj police, 7 cops injured
9 corona patient recover in Ramganj
Bangladesh Railway launches special parcel train from Panchagarh
Most Read News
Death from COVID-19 rises in 24 hrs, cases decline
On-arrival visas suspended till May 16
Some malls to reopen in Dhaka from Sunday
Police constable dies with corona symptoms in Dhaka
US expresses concern over arrests under Digital Security Act
Woman arrested for killing man squeezing his testicles in Thakurgaon
So-called lockdown: Concern deepens  
Worldwide coronavirus cases exceed 4 million
Woman, daughter killed as truck ploughs thru house
Special team formed for corona infected policemen
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft