Transportation of essentials from India to BD by train begins

The first freight train loaded with onions was handed over by Indian Railway to Bangladesh Railway authorities at Gede (India) - Darsana (Bangladesh) interchange point on Saturday.

After customs clearance, the train consisting of 42 covered wagons containing onions will be placed in a suitable rail terminal of Bangladesh Railway for unloading.

In the wake of the global supply chain disruptions due to coronavirus, bilateral trade between India and Bangladesh has also got disrupted to some extent. -UNB





























