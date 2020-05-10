Video
Sunday, 10 May, 2020
Turkey to raise  Rohingya issue at UNSC

Published : Sunday, 10 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Ankara on Saturday assured Dhaka that Turkey will raise the Rohingya repatriation issue at the next United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting.
The assurance was made while Bangladesh foreign minister Dr AK Abdul Momen talked with his Turkish counterpart Mevlt €avusoglu over telephone, a foreign ministry press release said here.
During the conversation, the Turkish foreign minister assured that his country will continue its support to Bangladesh so that forcibly displaced Rohingyas can repatriate with dignity and safety to Rakhine state, the land of origin of the Myanmar's ethnic group.
Momen urged the Turkish foreign minister to take effective steps in forming 'COVID-19 Recovery & Response Fund' which was proposed by Dhaka during the last OIC's foreign ministerial level meeting to support migrant workers in Middle East (ME) countries.
Noting that many Bangladeshi expatriate workers are being hard-hit financially and, even in some cases, they have been starving in different countries due to coronavirus outbreak, Momen sought Turkey's support in helping retain their jobs in ME nations during and after pandemic.
Momen also sought Turkey's help in advocating the ME countries so that Bangladeshi expatriate workers can get financial support equivalent to their six months' salary, if they are forced to leave their host countries.    -BSS


Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd.
