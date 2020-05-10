Third Covid-19 test lab opens at CMC





Talking to the Daily Observer, CMC Principal Dr Shamim Hasan said the formal testing of Covid 19 sample started in the morning.

"Covid-19 sample test began on Saturday with six samples. Gradually, it will increase to 90 samples daily," Shamim Hasan said.

The third lab was supposed to be opened on May 4. The PCR machine supplied by the IEDCR was installed successfully. When the operation began on May 4, the machine was found defective. So, the CMC authorities had transferred the installed PCR machine to Dhaka for necessary repair.

Meanwhile, State Minister for Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Naufel and Biplob Barua, special assistant to the Prime Minister, had earlier requested Chattogram Veterinary and Animal Science University (CVASU) to provide one PCR machine to CMC for testing Covid-19 cases on emergency basis. Responding to the request, the authorities of CVASU provided one machine to CMC on Wednesday.

The CM authorities on Friday installed the PCR machine which started testing samples on Saturday.

Meanwhile, two more laboratories are working now in Chattogram. With the launching of the third CMC Lab, the testing capacity of Chattogram will raise to more than 400 samples daily.

The two other labs have been set up at Bangladesh Institute of Tropical and Infectious Diseases (BITID) at Fouzderhat and at Chattogram Veterinary and Animal Science University (CVASU).

Contacted, Dr Fazle Rabbi, Civil Surgeon of Chattogram, said more than 350 samples are being collected daily. Bangladesh Institute of Tropical and Infectious Diseases (BITID) situated at Fouzderhat is testing below 200 samples and the second Lab at Chattogram Veterinary and Animal Science University (CVASU) is testing 100 daily. The second Lab at CVASU started its functioning since April 25.

The BITID tests samples collecting from six districts of Chattogram Division. These are Chattogram, Noakhali, Luxmipur, Feni, Khagrachhari, and Rangamati.

Meanwhile, the BITID and the second lab at CVASU have so far tested a total of 5429 samples since March 26. Of them, 206 patients have been identified in Chattogram. The first Covid-19 case had been identified in Chattogram on April 3.

Civil Surgeon told that a total of 49 patients had returned home after complete recovery till Saturday. A total of 148 patients are under treatment at BITID, General Hospital, CMH and Chattogram Field Hospital, he said.



















