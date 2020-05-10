Coronavirus pandemic to shrink GDP: Economists





This deadly virus has caused disruption in supply chains of all the sectors across the world, they said adding that it will hit hard the county's exports, remittances and foreign direct investment.

They said the businessmen and the government should work together to overcome the country's overall economic shock.

Amid the mounting human toll and global economic fallout triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, Bangladesh and other South Asian governments must ramp up action to curb the health emergency, protect their people, especially the poorest and most vulnerable, and set the stage now for fast economic recovery, the World Bank has recently said in its twice-a-year-regional update.

It said the latest South Asia Economic Focus anticipates a sharp economic slump in each of the region's eight countries caused by halting economic activity, collapsing trade and greater stress in the financial and banking sectors.

In this fast-changing and uncertain context, the report presents a range of forecasts estimating that regional growth will fall between 1.8 and 2.8 percent in 2020, down from 6.3 percent projected six months ago.

That would be the region's worst performance in the last 40 years with temporary contractions in all South Asian countries.

This deteriorated forecast will linger in 2021 with growth projected to hover between 3.1 and 4.0 percent, down from the previous 6.7 percent estimate.

World Bank Country Director for Bangladesh and Bhutan Mercy Tembon said, "The extent of the impact of the pandemic will depend on the duration of the crisis and the mitigation measures taken."

She said, "The Bangladesh government has acted quickly with public health directives, stimulus package, and scaled-up social protection programmes."

"Earlier this month, the World Bank approved a $100 million financing to help detect, prevent and respond to the COVID-19 outbreak and protect the people," Tembon said.

"We are committed to help Bangladesh tackle the pandemic, accelerate recovery and build resilience," she said.

Meanwhile, Asian Development Bank (ADB) has recently placed Bangladesh on top of the list of South Asian nations as it predicted 7.8 per cent GDP (Gross Domestic Product) growth for the country in 2020 fiscal amid coronavirus carnage across the world, said ADB in its report titled 'Asian Development Outlook (ADO) 2020.

However, Bangladesh clocked in the highest economic growth in Asia in 2019. It is a crushing blow as the government was hoping to register 8.20 per cent GDP growth at the start of this fiscal year.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, though remains sanguine, insisted that the economy would grow by at least 6 percent in the fiscal 2019-20.

Policy Research Institute Executive Director Ahsan H Mansur said the economic growth would shrink as the country's major economic indicators like exports and imports had been slowing down since January.

Besides, the remittance inflow also witnessed falling trend as the falling oil price across the world and expatriates passed big trouble amid corona crisis, he added.

Mansur said the country's recovery from the coronavirus pandemic was still uncertain as the government was yet to engage the stakeholders and the general people in the fight to contain crisis.

Eminent economist Zahid Hussain told the Daily Observer, "The outbreak of the coronavirus in the world has dealt a heavy blow to the global economy, which may also affect the economy in Bangladesh."

"Bangladesh is going to face many challenges as coronavirus has broken all activities of the country," he added.

"Covid-19 has affected Bangladesh's exports and import, remittances and foreign direct investment, which will affect negatively the economy, he mentioned."

He said most of the workers of Bangladesh anticipated that they would lose jobs as many companies have temporarily remained closed while many small businessmen had passed critical time following coronavirus scare.

As a result, the government should immediately provide cash financial incentives to offset the worst situation in the country, he added.



























