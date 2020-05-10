

Taskin reveals story behind 'Mashkin' celebration

first four letters of the name of Mashrafe and last three letters of Taskin.

Taskin Ahmed however revealed the story behind the celebration during a live conversation with Tamim Iqbal on Friday night.

The lanky fast bowler said the celebration started during the match against India in 2015 World Cup quarterfinal, a match which was remembered for many reasons in every Bangladeshi fans mind.

"Before the World Cup, I told Mashrafe bhai that I wanted to celebrate in unique style with him after taking any wicket. Hearing this, Mashrafe bhai laughed and gave his nod but didn't say when he would do this," Taskin recalled.









"During the match against India, Suresh Raina and Ajinkya Rahane has a good partnership but after I got Rahane, Mashrafe bhai came to me and celebrated this way. It was not planned. Because Rahane's dismissal gave us hope, we celebrated this way and then we continued it."

Taskin claimed 3-69 in that match but Bangladesh lost it by 109 runs.

The chest-bump

