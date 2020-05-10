Video
Sunday, 10 May, 2020, 4:01 AM
BHF to distribute financial incentive to victims hockey players

Published : Sunday, 10 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM

The Bangladesh Hockey Federation (BHF) decided to provide the financial incentive to the victim hockey players, who have been suffering hardship due to COVID-19 situation.
Many players facing financial loss for not rolling the play in the field and many become workless. In this troublesome situation the BHF has come forward to help the insolvent players.
BHF president and Bangladesh Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal Masihuzzaman Serniabat in his own initiative formed a fund through the federation officials.
The BHF president will hand over the fund to the finance division of the federation on Monday (May 11) at Moulana Bhasani National Hockey Stadium at 1 pm.
Later, the fund will be distributed through the bank account and bkash number of the nominated players.
Earlier, Bangladesh Football Federation officials Uttar Baridhara Club came forward in this troublesome situation by distributing food among the under privileged people while the Bangladesh Kho Kho Federation and Bangladesh Badminton Federation also distributed cash to their destitute players and coaches.
Besides, Bangladesh hockey player welfare samity distributed gift items to five hundred distressed hockey players, who have been living with hardship due to lock down situation for growing COVID-19.     -BSS


