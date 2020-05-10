Bangladesh sees a blessing in delayed T20 World Cup





Even though the International Cricket Council is yet to give verdict on whether the tournament will be deferred, the present condition, created a confusion.

The tournament is scheduled to start on the third week of October this year, with the teams playing first round to make them qualify for the tournament proper where the big eight teams got automatic entry.

Bangladesh is drawn is Group B along with Namibia, Netherlands and Scotland. They will play against those three opponents on October 19, 21 and 23. The Group A however consisted with Ireland, Oman, Papua New Guiana and Sri Lanka.

Shakib Al Hasan's ban will be lifted on October 29 but if the tournament is held in scheduled time, he can't be available for the selection because the ICC won't give the permission to change the team in the midst of the tournament.

So in that case, only he could be available for Bangladesh if the tournament fixture see a change due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bangladesh chief selector Minhajul Abedin Nannu however had no reservation to admit that they will be really happy if the tournament is deferred.

"We will be benefitted if we get the service of Shakib Al Hasan. You know if Shakib plays for Bangladesh, our chance in the T20 World Cup will be definitely enhanced," Minahjul told the reporters.

At the same time, the chief selector revealed that they will get enough time to build a team for the T20 world Cup if the tournament is deferred.

"It is difficult to think about cricket in the present condition. If the tournament is deferred for sometimes, we will get adequate time to build our team because it will also give us the opportunity to experiment with more players," he added.

Minhajul Abedin Nannu however doesn't want to think about cricket at this difficult time.

"I am in the favour of bringing back cricket after this situation is over. We have to think about the safety of the players. If the things become normal, we will also have to allow them some time to recover. We need to see their fitness, health issue and others because they will play cricket in the ground."

Bangladesh saw a postponement of three series till now-their second phase tour of Pakistan, a tour in Ireland and England and the home Test series against Australia.

It is highly likely that Bangladesh will see a rush of cricket once it resumes. The FTP could be prepared, giving importance on the postponed series. Considering these factors, Minhajul is in favour to keep enough players ready.

"We have to prepare ourselves for

continuous cricket once the pandemic is over. So the fitness is imperative. At the same time, we have to keep ready a good number of players because the players would have to play cricket at a stretch," he concluded. -BSS





























