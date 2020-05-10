Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 10 May, 2020, 4:00 AM
latest Online courts: President promulgates ordinance       
Home Sports

Tamim owes to Siddons for his career resurgence

Published : Sunday, 10 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

Tamim owes to Siddons for his career resurgence

Tamim owes to Siddons for his career resurgence

Bangladesh ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal credited former head Jamie Siddons for bringing up a positive change in his batting which rejuvenated his career as he saw the downhill trend of batting form right after an epic entry to International cricket.
Tamim burst into the International cricket with a blockbuster 51-run knock which was instrumental in upsetting mighty India in 2007 World Cup. That knocked featured with seven fours and two straight sixes off Zaheer Khan and Munaf Patel gave Tamim an instant stardom.
But Tamim refused to term it as the turning point of his career, saying he experienced a bad patch after this knock.
"After that knock, I didn't play any worthy innings. Yes I made some runs which cemented my place in the national team but I didn't get enough runs. I didn't have any big knock," Tamim said during a live conversation with fast bowlers Rubel Hossain and Taskin Ahmed on Friday night.
Siddons then was appointed as the head coach of Bangladesh and changed the batting style of Tamim Iqbal to such extent that the southpaw started making big knocks one after another.
"Siddons' arrival as Bangladesh coach is the turning point of my career. He started working with my batting. He sorted out the limitations and adjusted my batting grip, my foot and head position which allowed me to play shots with more freedom," Tamim explained.
As Siddons worked extensively with him, Tamim saw the result instantly as he found his groove in 2010. He played some amazing knocks, specially his groundbreaking 151-run knock in a Test against India and two back-to-back centuries in Lords' and Old Trafford further made him the player to watch.
Since then Tamim remained the No.1 batsman of Bangladesh in every format of cricket.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Taskin reveals story behind 'Mashkin' celebration
BHF to distribute financial incentive to victims hockey players
Bangladesh sees a blessing in delayed T20 World Cup
Tamim owes to Siddons for his career resurgence
Mushfiqur pairs up with Shakib's Foundation to help poor people
BCB dispenses relief in all districts
Tamim's live with players a boost for team spirit, vulnerable people
SLC to promote Kumar Sangakkara in a 'big way' at the ICC


Latest News
Pay each journalist Tk 50 lakh for death of coronavirus: BFUJ, DUJ
Online courts: President promulgates ordinance
Not Eskayef, we have first produced Remdesivir: Beximco
Another police constable dies from coronavirus infection
Onions imported from India by freight train
Rock 'n' roll pioneer Little Richard dies
Schoolboy electrocuted in Brahmanbaria
3 accused snatched from Gopalganj police, 7 cops injured
9 corona patient recover in Ramganj
Bangladesh Railway launches special parcel train from Panchagarh
Most Read News
Death from COVID-19 rises in 24 hrs, cases decline
On-arrival visas suspended till May 16
Some malls to reopen in Dhaka from Sunday
Police constable dies with corona symptoms in Dhaka
US expresses concern over arrests under Digital Security Act
Woman arrested for killing man squeezing his testicles in Thakurgaon
So-called lockdown: Concern deepens  
Worldwide coronavirus cases exceed 4 million
Woman, daughter killed as truck ploughs thru house
Special team formed for corona infected policemen
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft