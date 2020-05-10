

Tamim owes to Siddons for his career resurgence

Tamim burst into the International cricket with a blockbuster 51-run knock which was instrumental in upsetting mighty India in 2007 World Cup. That knocked featured with seven fours and two straight sixes off Zaheer Khan and Munaf Patel gave Tamim an instant stardom.

But Tamim refused to term it as the turning point of his career, saying he experienced a bad patch after this knock.

"After that knock, I didn't play any worthy innings. Yes I made some runs which cemented my place in the national team but I didn't get enough runs. I didn't have any big knock," Tamim said during a live conversation with fast bowlers Rubel Hossain and Taskin Ahmed on Friday night.

Siddons then was appointed as the head coach of Bangladesh and changed the batting style of Tamim Iqbal to such extent that the southpaw started making big knocks one after another.

"Siddons' arrival as Bangladesh coach is the turning point of my career. He started working with my batting. He sorted out the limitations and adjusted my batting grip, my foot and head position which allowed me to play shots with more freedom," Tamim explained.

As Siddons worked extensively with him, Tamim saw the result instantly as he found his groove in 2010. He played some amazing knocks, specially his groundbreaking 151-run knock in a Test against India and two back-to-back centuries in Lords' and Old Trafford further made him the player to watch.

Since then Tamim remained the No.1 batsman of Bangladesh in every format of cricket. -BSS































