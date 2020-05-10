

Mushfiqur pairs up with Shakib's Foundation to help poor people

In a video message published by Shakib Al Hasan's Facebook page, Musfhqiur Rahim said, "Shakib and I have had many wonderful partnerships on the field. But this one has to be the best one so far.Thanks to Shakib and Shakib Al Hasan Foundation."

Musfhqiur further said, "Relying on this association, we have successfully provided assistance to more than 350 families in my home town Bogura. I want to thank specially to the ex-students of Bogura Zilla school who helped us along the way. If we work hard to confront the coronavirus pandemic, we will have a good future."

Mushfiqur also announced to put his bat, what he used to hit Bangladesh's first-ever double-ton in Test cricket back in 2013 against Sri Lanka, on auction. The E-commerce organization Pickaboo will operate the auction from tonight. The auction will be afloat for four days.

Shakib had also put his bat, what he used in the World Cup 2019 in England, on the auction and the bat was sold at BDT 20 lakh. Along with Shakib, Taskin Ahmed and Soumya Sarkar also had put a ball and bat to the auction, aiming to raise money to help poor people during the coronavirus pandemic.

ODI captain Tamim Iqbal has also been working hard to help the people across the country. Tamim helped 91 disadvantaged athletes from different disciplines.

Earlier, Mushfiqur provided the health workers in Bogura with the personal protective gears. He had also provided food and daily needs to the people of his area.

Due to the pandemic, all cricketing activities are on hold in Bangladesh. All of the cricketers are passing time at home. BCB recently has said, they are waiting to get a green signal from the government to restart the cricketing season. -UNB





































