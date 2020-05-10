Video
Sunday, 10 May, 2020, 4:00 AM
latest Online courts: President promulgates ordinance       
BCB dispenses relief in all districts

Published : Sunday, 10 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Sports Reporter

The BCB handed over relief packs to 76 clubs under the Cricket Committee of Dhaka Metropolis. photo: Bcb

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) initiated to convey assistance in-kind to the helpless section of the country, who have been in trouble to manage their breads in crisis now. BCB has confirmed the news by an official media release on Saturday.
As part of the BCB's assistance for people in need during the COVID-19 pandemic, relief packs containing essential grocery items and soaps are being handed over across the country. So far 15,000 packs have been distributed in districts and divisional centers and more areas will covered in the coming days.
On behalf of the BCB President BCB Director Naimur Rahman Durjoy, MP distributed relief packs at the Shaheed Miraj-Tapan Stadium in Manikganj while another Director Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel overseeing relief distribution to workers of surrounding tea gardens at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.
Earlier on Monday, the Cricket Committee of Dhaka Metropolis (CCDM) of the BCB provided non-monetary help to 76 clubs from Premier division to Third division. Relief packs had been distributed to BCB employees and service providers at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram as well.
To help the lower level staffs of the clubs, the BCB delivered rice, lentils, oil, and salt. Representatives of the clubs received goods from the Media Centre of the BCB at Mirpur. Each club was delivered with 30 packets of relief items.
The BCB had taken archetypal initiatives during Corona crisis periods for all of their stakeholders. They have been ensuring salaries to contracted players and handed over BDT 30,000 to every non-contracted cricketers, who were enlisted to play in DPL. Women cricketers also got monetary assistance for the apex body of cricket in the country. Wheelchair cricketers also got both in-kind and in-cash help from the BCB.


