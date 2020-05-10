Tamim's live with players a boost for team spirit, vulnerable people



Tamim Iqbal Live with Rubel and Taskin. photo:: screenshot

The Bangladesh ODI captain took the initiative to connect with his national teammates through social media in a bid to keep their spirit up and create a bonding before he eventually leads the side in the ground.

This was seen as a sign of his growing leadership but what made the people enthralled was the way he anchored the programme with his teammates. His spontaneous presentation and ready wit made the whole event an enjoyable one as the people are at locked down at their home.

The people seemed to have savoured Tamim's live programme through facebook and instagram platform as both of the outlets were seen filled with gigantic number of fans.

Tamim at first came on live with Mushfiqur Rahim and shared various on field and behind the scene incidents, largely unknown to the people. He then brought Mahmudullah Riyad and later Mashrafe Bin Mortaza in his live programme, much to the delight of the fans.

While Mahmudullah unfolded different incidents with the former head coach Chandika Hathurusingha and the incidents of Bangladesh's much-talked match against Sri Lanka in Nidahas Trophy, Mashrafe told the fans of Tamim's tale as he saw him growing up.

Tamim later brought fast bowler Rubel Hossain and Taskin Ahmed in his live session, to uncover some of the most interesting stories like what actually sparked the clash between Rubel and Indian skipper Virat Kohli-a story that many people wanted to know from Rubel. Taskin also revealed the reason behind 'Mashkin' celebration as he chest-bumped with Mashrafe Bin Mortaza after taking any wicket.

While his live sessions with the players kept the team's spirit up, Tamim now revealed that he eventually found the significance of the programme too when a frontline fighter of Coronavirus appreciated his initiative.

Khairul Hasan Jewel, a doctor who was infected by the deadly virus, commented during Tamim's live session with Rubel and Taskin, by posting, "I am a doctor and corona positive. I enjoy this programme very much. Thanks a lot Tamim."

The frontline fighter's message made Tamim emotional indeed as he appreciated Dr. Jewel's post by writing, "Dr Khairul Hasan Jewel is the frontline fighter of coronavirus. He himself now is infected by the deadly virus. In the time of sheer difficulties, he informed in the comment box that he watched the 'Tamim Iqbal Live'. And I found the significance of the programme because the objective of this programme is to entertain the people in the time when the world remained standstill. I believe, Dr Jewel will get well very soon. And at the same time we'll overcome the difficult time very soon. We won't be defeated in this fight." -BSS

































