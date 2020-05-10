Video
Sunday, 10 May, 2020
Corona: Latest global developments

Published : Sunday, 10 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM

PARIS, May 9: Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis.
More than 270,000 dead
At least 271,780 people have died of the novel coronavirus since the epidemic surfaced in China late last year, according to an AFP tally on Friday at 1900 GMT based on official sources.
There have been more than 3,896,790 officially recorded cases across the globe. The United States is the worst-hit country, with 76,101 deaths. Britain follows with 31,241, then Italy with 30,201 deaths, Spain with 26,299 and France with 26,230.
Over 30,000 dead in Italy
Italy becomes just the second European country to see its death toll pass 30,000, after Britain. Massimo Galli, head of the infectious diseases department at the renowned Sacco hospital in Milan, warns the city is "a bit of a bomb" for the virus, at risk of erupting with residents now free to move around.
Historic wipeout of jobs
The US Labour Department reports lockdown wiped out 20.5 million American jobs in April, destroying nearly all the positions created in the prior decade and driving the unemployment rate to 14.7 percent from 4.4 percent in March. Canada announces huge jobs losses too, with three million gone in the last two months, causing unemployment to shoot up to 13 percent.
US-China war of words
The US accuses China and Russia of "accelerating" cooperation to spread "propaganda", ratcheting up a war of words over the origin of the pandemic. Washington also prevents a vote in the UN Security Council on a resolution calling for a ceasefire in various countries around the world so they can better fight the pandemic.
Some signs of relaxation
Hong Kong begins to ease major social distancing measures with bars, gyms, beauty parlours and cinemas reopening their doors. In Iran, Friday prayers are held in several provinces for the first time in more than two months, but not in the capital Tehran. Australia's government unveils a three-stage plan to lifts restrictions. The US announces that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit Israel, becoming one of the first high-ranking government officials to resume international travel.




But not everywhere
Just days after Germany announced a gradual reopening of the country, local authorities say they will reimpose some lockdown measures after a cluster of new infections. Belgium says it will extend its restrictions on non-EU travel until June 15. The British government warns the public not to expect any major changes to the nationwide lockdown next week, as its official death toll tops 31,000.
Rapper dies
British rapper Ty, who was nominated for the prestigious Mercury music prize, dies aged 47 after contracting coronavirus.    -AFP



