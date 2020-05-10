Putin calls for ‘invincible’ unity as Russians mark Victory Day on lockdown



Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a flower-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier memorial by the Kremlin wall to mark the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, Moscow on May 9. photo : AFP

With the number of virus cases surging and authorities urging Russians to stay in their homes, celebrations of this year's Victory Day were muted after the Kremlin grudgingly agreed to postpone plans for a grand parade with world leaders.

Instead of columns of military hardware and thousands of troops parading through Red Square as planned, Putin walked alone to lay flowers at the Eternal Flame outside the red brick walls of the Kremlin.

In a solemn televised speech, he made no mention of the virus, despite Russia having the fifth-highest number of confirmed infections in the world, with nearly 200,000 cases as of Saturday.

But Putin highlighted the sacrifices made by the Soviet Union in what Russians call the Great Patriotic War and hinted at the threat now facing the country.

"Our veterans fought for life, against death. And we will always be equal to their unity and endurance," Putin said.

"We know and firmly believe that we are invincible when we stand together."

A ceremonial honour guard marched past Putin after his speech, as Russian television showed images of Red Square empty nearby.

Military helicopters, bombers and fighter jets then flew over the city, with some releasing smoke in the red, white and blue of the Russian flag over the Kremlin.

The pandemic hit Russia later than many countries in western Europe but it has seen a major increase in cases in recent days, with more than 10,000 new infections registered every day this week.

On Saturday officials said the number of confirmed infections had risen by 10,817 in the last 24 hours to reach a total of 198,676, putting Russia behind only the United States, Spain, Italy and Britain in total cases.

Political blows to Putin

Russia says the increase is due in part to a huge testing campaign, with more than 5.2 million tests carried out so far.

The country's reported mortality rate is much lower than in many countries, with 1,827 dead from the coronavirus as of Saturday.

Officials credit a widespread testing and tracking effort, though critics have cast doubt on the numbers and accused authorities of under-reporting deaths.

The pandemic has been a major blow to Putin's political plans for this spring.

The postponed Victory Day parade, which was due to be attended by world leaders including China's Xi Jinping and Emmanuel Macron of France, had been meant as a major showcase of Russia's increased global prestige under Putin. -AFP















MOSCOW, May 9: President Vladimir Putin told Russians they are "invincible" when they stand together as the country on Saturday marked the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II on lockdown from the coronavirus.With the number of virus cases surging and authorities urging Russians to stay in their homes, celebrations of this year's Victory Day were muted after the Kremlin grudgingly agreed to postpone plans for a grand parade with world leaders.Instead of columns of military hardware and thousands of troops parading through Red Square as planned, Putin walked alone to lay flowers at the Eternal Flame outside the red brick walls of the Kremlin.In a solemn televised speech, he made no mention of the virus, despite Russia having the fifth-highest number of confirmed infections in the world, with nearly 200,000 cases as of Saturday.But Putin highlighted the sacrifices made by the Soviet Union in what Russians call the Great Patriotic War and hinted at the threat now facing the country."Our veterans fought for life, against death. And we will always be equal to their unity and endurance," Putin said."We know and firmly believe that we are invincible when we stand together."A ceremonial honour guard marched past Putin after his speech, as Russian television showed images of Red Square empty nearby.Military helicopters, bombers and fighter jets then flew over the city, with some releasing smoke in the red, white and blue of the Russian flag over the Kremlin.The pandemic hit Russia later than many countries in western Europe but it has seen a major increase in cases in recent days, with more than 10,000 new infections registered every day this week.On Saturday officials said the number of confirmed infections had risen by 10,817 in the last 24 hours to reach a total of 198,676, putting Russia behind only the United States, Spain, Italy and Britain in total cases.Political blows to PutinRussia says the increase is due in part to a huge testing campaign, with more than 5.2 million tests carried out so far.The country's reported mortality rate is much lower than in many countries, with 1,827 dead from the coronavirus as of Saturday.Officials credit a widespread testing and tracking effort, though critics have cast doubt on the numbers and accused authorities of under-reporting deaths.The pandemic has been a major blow to Putin's political plans for this spring.The postponed Victory Day parade, which was due to be attended by world leaders including China's Xi Jinping and Emmanuel Macron of France, had been meant as a major showcase of Russia's increased global prestige under Putin. -AFP