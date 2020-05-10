Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 10 May, 2020, 4:00 AM
latest Online courts: President promulgates ordinance       
Home Foreign News

Putin calls for ‘invincible’ unity as Russians mark Victory Day on lockdown

Published : Sunday, 10 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a flower-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier memorial by the Kremlin wall to mark the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, Moscow on May 9. photo : AFP

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a flower-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier memorial by the Kremlin wall to mark the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, Moscow on May 9. photo : AFP

MOSCOW, May 9: President Vladimir Putin told Russians they are "invincible" when they stand together as the country on Saturday marked the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II on lockdown from the coronavirus.
With the number of virus cases surging and authorities urging Russians to stay in their homes, celebrations of this year's Victory Day were muted after the Kremlin grudgingly agreed to postpone plans for a grand parade with world leaders.
Instead of columns of military hardware and thousands of troops parading through Red Square as planned, Putin walked alone to lay flowers at the Eternal Flame outside the red brick walls of the Kremlin.
In a solemn televised speech, he made no mention of the virus, despite Russia having the fifth-highest number of confirmed infections in the world, with nearly 200,000 cases as of Saturday.
But Putin highlighted the sacrifices made by the Soviet Union in what Russians call the Great Patriotic War and hinted at the threat now facing the country.
"Our veterans fought for life, against death. And we will always be equal to their unity and endurance," Putin said.
"We know and firmly believe that we are invincible when we stand together."
A ceremonial honour guard marched past Putin after his speech, as Russian television showed images of Red Square empty nearby.
Military helicopters, bombers and fighter jets then flew over the city, with some releasing smoke in the red, white and blue of the Russian flag over the Kremlin.
The pandemic hit Russia later than many countries in western Europe but it has seen a major increase in cases in recent days, with more than 10,000 new infections registered every day this week.
On Saturday officials said the number of confirmed infections had risen by 10,817 in the last 24 hours to reach a total of 198,676, putting Russia behind only the United States, Spain, Italy and Britain in total cases.
Political blows to Putin
Russia says the increase is due in part to a huge testing campaign, with more than 5.2 million tests carried out so far.
The country's reported mortality rate is much lower than in many countries, with 1,827 dead from the coronavirus as of Saturday.
Officials credit a widespread testing and tracking effort, though critics have cast doubt on the numbers and accused authorities of under-reporting deaths.
The pandemic has been a major blow to Putin's political plans for this spring.
The postponed Victory Day parade, which was due to be attended by world leaders including China's Xi Jinping and Emmanuel Macron of France, had been meant as a major showcase of Russia's increased global prestige under Putin.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Corona: Latest global developments
Pence spokeswoman tests positive for COVID-19
US accuses China, Russia of coordinating on virus conspiracies
Britain to quarantine incoming travellers for 14-days
Putin calls for ‘invincible’ unity as Russians mark Victory Day on lockdown
Coronavirus pandemic: Latest global developments
Rival camps clash in HK legislature
Challenges loom ahead


Latest News
Pay each journalist Tk 50 lakh for death of coronavirus: BFUJ, DUJ
Online courts: President promulgates ordinance
Not Eskayef, we have first produced Remdesivir: Beximco
Another police constable dies from coronavirus infection
Onions imported from India by freight train
Rock 'n' roll pioneer Little Richard dies
Schoolboy electrocuted in Brahmanbaria
3 accused snatched from Gopalganj police, 7 cops injured
9 corona patient recover in Ramganj
Bangladesh Railway launches special parcel train from Panchagarh
Most Read News
Death from COVID-19 rises in 24 hrs, cases decline
On-arrival visas suspended till May 16
Some malls to reopen in Dhaka from Sunday
Police constable dies with corona symptoms in Dhaka
US expresses concern over arrests under Digital Security Act
Woman arrested for killing man squeezing his testicles in Thakurgaon
So-called lockdown: Concern deepens  
Worldwide coronavirus cases exceed 4 million
Woman, daughter killed as truck ploughs thru house
Special team formed for corona infected policemen
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft