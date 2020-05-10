

Medicine production & supply managed well



Specific production strategies have also helped to avoid shortage of medicines in the market despite several setbacks during the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak. However, the pharmaceutical industry is the only sector of the country which has successfully tackled the crisis by fulfilling the need of all types of medicines and keeping the price of products stable.

However, even though Bangladesh is more or less self-sufficient in producing medicines it has to depend heavily on other countries for raw materials. Our pharmaceutical sector have been facing challenges in collecting raw materials since the beginning of the outbreak of COVID-19--because raw materials of medicines are imported mainly from China. Since China was one of the worst-hit countries by the pandemic, the DGDA had to find alternative sourcing countries to keep medicine production unhindered. Under these circumstances the DGDA successfully managed to import raw materials from India and some European countries, as an alternative.



Moreover, the DGDA also decided to formulate a guideline to keep the production and supply of medicine smooth amid full scale lockdown in transport sector. Although there is no specific treatment for Covid-19 the drug administration started working in advance to increase the production of some supportive medicines like some antiviral drugs to treat corona patients on a limited scale.











The government can surely demand credit in supporting the companies to go for maximum production and also the entrepreneurs to come forward. Before Coronavirus hit Bangladesh, only 2-3 companies used to produce Hydroxychloroquine on a limited scale, which is used in corona treatment. But now, at least 35 companies are producing this vital element. And it became possible due to commitment, efficiency as well as cooperation among the government authorities and other stakeholders.



