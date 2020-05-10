Difficulty of Imam and Muezzin of mosque





There are more than 3 lakh mosques in Bangladesh. Although an average of two people are counted, about six lakhs people are working as imam and muezzins in these mosques. Many of them have no alternative source of income. The government had restricted worshipers from visiting mosques to prevent the spread of the deadly COVID-19.

However, from May 7, the directive was relaxed on various conditions, including ensuring proper protection. Usually, the salaries and allowances of the imams and muezzins in charge of the mosques are paid on the monthly subscription of the worshipers of the area. In the current crisis, millions of people in the informal sector are basically unemployed. So the amount of monthly subscription is not as expected.



Millions of imams and muezzins, who make a living by performing the duties of a mosque alone, are living in a financial crisis. Honorable Prime Minister has announced a large number of incentive packages to alleviate the potential catastrophe in various industries and trade sectors due to the impact of Corona.











Therefore, the government and the rich are expected to play an effective role in resolving the financial crisis of the imams, muezzins and others who have been suffering from financial crisis.



Abu Faruk

