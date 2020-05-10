Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 10 May, 2020, 3:59 AM
latest Online courts: President promulgates ordinance       
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Difficulty of Imam and Muezzin of mosque

Published : Sunday, 10 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

Dear Sir
There are more than 3 lakh mosques in Bangladesh. Although an average of two people are counted, about six lakhs people are working as imam and muezzins in these mosques. Many of them have no alternative source of income. The government had restricted worshipers from visiting mosques to prevent the spread of the deadly COVID-19.
However, from May 7, the directive was relaxed on various conditions, including ensuring proper protection. Usually, the salaries and allowances of the imams and muezzins in charge of the mosques are paid on the monthly subscription of the worshipers of the area. In the current crisis, millions of people in the informal sector are basically unemployed. So the amount of monthly subscription is not as expected.

Millions of imams and muezzins, who make a living by performing the duties of a mosque alone, are living in a financial crisis. Honorable Prime Minister has announced a large number of incentive packages to alleviate the potential catastrophe in various industries and trade sectors due to the impact of Corona.





Therefore, the government and the rich are expected to play an effective role in resolving the financial crisis of the imams, muezzins and others who have been suffering from financial crisis.

Abu Faruk
Bandarban



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Difficulty of Imam and Muezzin of mosque
SAU joins mission to curb Corona
Impact of COVID 19 in education sector
Great Patriotic War: To remember about
Online education and reality in Bangladesh
Role of Zakat to mitigate the sufferings of COVID-19 hit people
Pay teachers their due salaries
Smart nation calls for smart education


Latest News
Pay each journalist Tk 50 lakh for death of coronavirus: BFUJ, DUJ
Online courts: President promulgates ordinance
Not Eskayef, we have first produced Remdesivir: Beximco
Another police constable dies from coronavirus infection
Onions imported from India by freight train
Rock 'n' roll pioneer Little Richard dies
Schoolboy electrocuted in Brahmanbaria
3 accused snatched from Gopalganj police, 7 cops injured
9 corona patient recover in Ramganj
Bangladesh Railway launches special parcel train from Panchagarh
Most Read News
Death from COVID-19 rises in 24 hrs, cases decline
On-arrival visas suspended till May 16
Some malls to reopen in Dhaka from Sunday
Police constable dies with corona symptoms in Dhaka
US expresses concern over arrests under Digital Security Act
Woman arrested for killing man squeezing his testicles in Thakurgaon
So-called lockdown: Concern deepens  
Worldwide coronavirus cases exceed 4 million
Woman, daughter killed as truck ploughs thru house
Special team formed for corona infected policemen
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft