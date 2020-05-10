

SAU joins mission to curb Corona



The related departments of SAU have also undertaken program to extend necessary support to the farmers so that they can continue with their agricultural activities to keeping the food production steady. Prof Dr Md Sekender Ali, Pro-VC of SAU is working with Bangladesh Agricultural Extension Network for offering appropriate agricultural extension services to the famers for ensuring uninterrupted crop production.



One of the major contributions of SAU is made through the university's Fab Lab (Fabrication Laboratory) by manufacturing face shield to protect the frontline health workers who are relentlessly fighting against Corona from getting infected through cough and sneezes while treating COVID-19 patients. It may be mentioned here that the Fab Lab at Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University (SAU), Dhaka was established in January 2017 under the Higher Education Quality Enhance Project (HEQEP), implemented by Bangladesh University Grants Commission and funded by the World Bank. "A Fab Lab is typically equipped with an array of flexible computer-controlled tools that several different length scales and various materials with the aim to make almost anything".



The concept of Fab Lab was generated at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), USA with an objective to exploring the edges between computer science and physical science thereby finding out ways to transform data into things and things into data. Modern day research is actually moving towards the development of digital fabrication processes.



Meanwhile quite a number of faceshields have been distributed among doctors and other health workers. The BRAC under a MOU will take 2000 face shields from the SAU Fab Lab. The Fab Lab is charging only a token amount as price to cover the cost of raw materials. It is important to indicate here that the face shield is properly sterilized before dispatching from the Fab lab. And to sterilize for re-use, the face shield need to be kept dipping in detergent mixed water for 20 minutes. As the product has been manufactured following an internationally accepted guideline, the quality of the shield will not be affected during cleaning. The SAU Fab Lab is working to design and manufacture disinfection chamber whichare expected to be installed at the entrances of educational institutions, hospitals, shopping malls and other public places. The SAU VC is keenly interested to extend all sorts of support to any innovative projects the faculties or post-grad students may undertake. Meanwhile this author being a teacher feels that the teachers will also need to wear this face shield while performing their professional duties in class and labs while the students also need to use mask to protect themselves against coronavirus. Probably, the coronavirus will continue to reign our dear planet for a long time!



The author is professor at the

Department of Agricultural Extension & Information System, Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University





















