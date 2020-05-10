

Role of Zakat to mitigate the sufferings of COVID-19 hit people



Donation is a great job and it is benevolent for all, he who gives and he who receives. The holy Ramadan is a month of donation, millions of Muslims try to do their best way for charity. The holy Quran and the Hadith mentioned numerous benefits of donation during Ramadan in the point of religious view.



Zakat and Ramadan, both are of the five fundamental pillars of Islam. Ramadan is mandatory for all Muslims but Zakat is only compulsory for the wealthy affordable persons who have a required asset in a particular period. Zakat can be donate any time of the year but most of the Muslims select the month of Ramadan for donate Zakat as Allah assured manyfold rewards for any endowment or charity like Zakat. Zakat (Arabic zak?h) basically means "that which purifies". Zakat or almsgiving, is one of the five pillars of Islam and for every sane, adult Muslim who owns wealth over a certain amount- known as the Nisab and he is obligatory to pay Zakat.



During the Holy Ramadan, both fasting and acts of charity are obligatory upon Muslims who are able to do so. Fasting is representative of a spiritual cleansing of mind but Zakat not only purifying assets, it also assured enlargement of assets, an effort to become closer to Allah, and an attempt to gain a better understanding of human suffering. The act of fasting and Zakat, both call for Muslims to practice self-discipline and sacrifice, as well as reflect upon and show compassion for the poor and less fortunate. Muslims are reminded to be generous and increase their charitable activities.



As a result, during Ramadan, much charitable giving is done by the community or persons. Donations are usually focused on giving to those stricken by poverty and hunger. In celebration of Ramadan, consider donating to one of these highly rated charities which either work predominantly in countries with large Muslim populations or strive towards the alleviation of hunger.



Zakat makes it a compulsory act, and therefore, all capable Muslims must give Zakat, provided they meet certain conditions. According to Islam, Zakat is meant to be paid in order to purify the wealth. Therefore, those muslims who have enough wealth have to give a little amount i.e. 2.5% of your wealth to the poor and needy. Zakat is not a voluntary charity but an obligation. Muslims pay zakat every year in order to purify their wealth and to seek blessings from Allah.

It is important to note that only the beginning and end of the year are taken into account. Muslims must possess a minimum "Zakatable" amount of wealth, both at the beginning and at the end of their Zakat year, for them to pay Zakat. Items like gold, silver, paper currency held in cash or in bank, tradable assets owned by a business, crops, and herded animals, are all taken into consideration when calculating Zakat.



Zakat is an act of worship which every capable Muslim should perform to help the underprivileged muslims. In Quran, Zakat is discussed for a number of times. "And be steadfast in prayer and regular in charity: And whatever good ye send forth for your souls before you, ye shall find it with Allah" (Qur'an 2:110).



Zakat cannot be given to anyone in need. There are eight kinds of people to whom Zakat can be given as mentioned in Quran: "The alms are only for the poor or needy; and the destitute; and those employed to collect Zakat; and to attract the hearts of those who have been inclined towards Islam; and to free the captives; and for those in debt; and for Allah's Cause; and for the wayfarer, a traveler who is cut off from everything; a duty imposed by Allah. And Allah is All-Knower, All-Wise." [Al-Quran 9:60]



The million of low income people of the country are suffering since the enforcement of social distancing measures and lockdowns to fight novel COVID-19 outbreak. Food assistance must be delivered quickly to the millions of households across the country suffering from acute food shortage. People who have returned to their home villages from cities are not enrolled in any social safety net programs and so need proper delivery mechanisms to get food aid emergency. Certainly there is a crisis as those who used to live hand-to-mouth have no work now. But many of them will fall under the social safety net and many of them went below the poverty level as their incomes came to a halt because of the coronavirus.

Islam is the only religion in which helping the needy is part of faith. It is not like any other charity. It is mandatory and is the 3rd pillar of Islam. If a Muslim is financially eligible but does not pay Zakah then he will no longer be a Muslim. In terms of economic conditions, there are both poor and rich people in our society. Zakah helps to bridge the gap between the rich and poor. If stability in society is achieved then peace and discipline will be ensured. The etymological meaning of Zakah is holiness, purity and to increase.



Many affordable people in our society neither calculate the Zakat nor distribute the same among insolvent poor. If they assess their Zakat properly, then a lot of destitute can be benefited in numerous way and it is one of the best way of social justice.



But this year the COVID-19 outbreak is running in and around of our country and a lot of people cannot run their life properly. Many Muslims cannot perform the fasting due to food and starvation is their common phenomenon. Zakat is a common charity for any time but many Muslim prefer during the Ramadan and if we donate the same to poor stricken by poverty and hunger, then it will be a great job and many people will be benefited from starvation. Certainly it will mitigate their untold sufferings and it is the right time to stay beside the hapless destitute.



In Islamic viewpoint, Zakah is not a mercy of the rich to the poor rather it is the right of the poor. Zakah increases piety (Taqwa, fear of Almighty Allah in heart). It teaches Muslim that they should not indulge in unnecessary spending. Zakah ensures the proper distribution of wealth. As a result, country's economy takes off. Production increases and unemployment is reduced, raising per capita income. The disparity of wealth between the rich and poor vanishes. So, all of us who are affordable and solvent should come forward to stay beside destitute by donating Zakat in this holy Ramadan to mitigate the COVID-19 hit victims.



The writer is banker and

freelance contributor















