

Jamuna Bank gets new Chairman









Rahman was honoured with the award of the "Business Person of the year 2005" organized by DHL-DailyStar. Rahman has been awarded as the "Best Taxpayer" of the fiscal year 2018-19. He is also a Commercially Important Person (CIP) as recognized by the Ministry of Commerce, Government of the Peoples Republic of Bangladesh. The Board of Directors of Jamuna Bank Ltd in its 366th meeting held on April 29, 2020 unanimously elected Fazlur Rahman as the Chairman of the Board, according to press release.Rahman is the founder Chairman and Managing Director of "City Group", which he founded in 1972. During Rahman's five decades at the helm of City Group, the company continued its expansion beyond traditional domestic food industry to new sectors, including packaging, energy, steel, ship-building business and industrial projects (City Economic Zone).He is also a member of the Advisory Committee of Ministry of Commerce, Government of Bangladesh.He has also established country's most modern tertiary care hospital - "Asgar Ali Hospital" - in old part of the Dhaka to facilitate medical care in that part of the city.Rahman was honoured with the award of the "Business Person of the year 2005" organized by DHL-DailyStar. Rahman has been awarded as the "Best Taxpayer" of the fiscal year 2018-19. He is also a Commercially Important Person (CIP) as recognized by the Ministry of Commerce, Government of the Peoples Republic of Bangladesh.