Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 10 May, 2020, 3:59 AM
latest Online courts: President promulgates ordinance       
Home Business

Jamuna Bank gets new Chairman

Published : Sunday, 10 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Business Desk

Jamuna Bank gets new Chairman

Jamuna Bank gets new Chairman

The Board of Directors of Jamuna Bank Ltd in its 366th meeting held on April 29, 2020 unanimously elected Fazlur Rahman as the Chairman of the Board, according to press release.




Rahman is the founder Chairman and Managing Director of "City Group", which he founded in 1972. During Rahman's five decades at the helm of City Group, the company continued its expansion beyond traditional domestic food industry to new sectors, including packaging, energy, steel, ship-building business and industrial projects (City Economic Zone).
He is also a member of the Advisory Committee of Ministry of Commerce, Government of Bangladesh.
He has also established country's most modern tertiary care hospital - "Asgar Ali Hospital" - in old part of the Dhaka to facilitate medical care in that part of the city.
Rahman was honoured with the award of the "Business Person of the year 2005" organized by DHL-DailyStar. Rahman has been awarded as the "Best Taxpayer" of the fiscal year 2018-19. He is also a Commercially Important Person (CIP) as recognized by the Ministry of Commerce, Government of the Peoples Republic of Bangladesh. 



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Jamuna Bank gets new Chairman
CPD for higher revenue collection in FY21
ADB approves $500m more for BD Covid-19 remedy
BD pharmas begin experimental production of remdesivir
Commodity prices fall on unusual lower demand
Exports dip by 83pc in April against same month last yr
BB printing Tk 25,000 cr currency notes before Eid
GDICL brings 316 haor farmers under insurance cover


Latest News
Pay each journalist Tk 50 lakh for death of coronavirus: BFUJ, DUJ
Online courts: President promulgates ordinance
Not Eskayef, we have first produced Remdesivir: Beximco
Another police constable dies from coronavirus infection
Onions imported from India by freight train
Rock 'n' roll pioneer Little Richard dies
Schoolboy electrocuted in Brahmanbaria
3 accused snatched from Gopalganj police, 7 cops injured
9 corona patient recover in Ramganj
Bangladesh Railway launches special parcel train from Panchagarh
Most Read News
Death from COVID-19 rises in 24 hrs, cases decline
On-arrival visas suspended till May 16
Some malls to reopen in Dhaka from Sunday
Police constable dies with corona symptoms in Dhaka
US expresses concern over arrests under Digital Security Act
Woman arrested for killing man squeezing his testicles in Thakurgaon
So-called lockdown: Concern deepens  
Worldwide coronavirus cases exceed 4 million
Woman, daughter killed as truck ploughs thru house
Special team formed for corona infected policemen
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft