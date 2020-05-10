Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 10 May, 2020, 3:59 AM
latest Online courts: President promulgates ordinance       
Home Business

CPD for higher revenue collection in FY21

Published : Sunday, 10 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Business Correspondent

The Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) has suggested for strengthening revenue collection by the government to finance the upcoming national budget.
It said the budget for the financial year 2020-2021 (FY21) may face fund crisis and to address the fund crunch the authorities should strengthen tax and other revenue collections.
The think tank on Saturday at a virtual media briefing said the government needed to intensify its efforts for getting foreign loans and grants for the upcoming budget for the economy which has been hit hard by coronavirus outbreak.
However, it proposed to increase the ceiling of tax-free income for individual taxpayers to Tk3.5 lakh from Tk2.5 lakh for the next fiscal year amid the economic downturn due to coronavirus pandemic.
CPD said: "National Board of Revenue (NBR) should consider raising the tax-free income threshold levels from Tk.250,000 to Tk.350,000."
"It may also consider restructuring the first three slabs of income tax from 10, 15, and 20 percent to 5, 10, and 15 percent respectively, at least for next two years."
During the virtual press briefing from the CPD head office, the organization has proposed a major allocation on health sector in the next budget.
However, special allotment for agricultural sector was also suggested.




The think tank conducted a survey on reopening of shopping centers and market and it found major per cent of people were against reopening. The survey revealed that 92 per cent of those who supported the market reopening were not not interested to go for shopping themselves.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Jamuna Bank gets new Chairman
CPD for higher revenue collection in FY21
ADB approves $500m more for BD Covid-19 remedy
BD pharmas begin experimental production of remdesivir
Commodity prices fall on unusual lower demand
Exports dip by 83pc in April against same month last yr
BB printing Tk 25,000 cr currency notes before Eid
GDICL brings 316 haor farmers under insurance cover


Latest News
Pay each journalist Tk 50 lakh for death of coronavirus: BFUJ, DUJ
Online courts: President promulgates ordinance
Not Eskayef, we have first produced Remdesivir: Beximco
Another police constable dies from coronavirus infection
Onions imported from India by freight train
Rock 'n' roll pioneer Little Richard dies
Schoolboy electrocuted in Brahmanbaria
3 accused snatched from Gopalganj police, 7 cops injured
9 corona patient recover in Ramganj
Bangladesh Railway launches special parcel train from Panchagarh
Most Read News
Death from COVID-19 rises in 24 hrs, cases decline
On-arrival visas suspended till May 16
Some malls to reopen in Dhaka from Sunday
Police constable dies with corona symptoms in Dhaka
US expresses concern over arrests under Digital Security Act
Woman arrested for killing man squeezing his testicles in Thakurgaon
So-called lockdown: Concern deepens  
Worldwide coronavirus cases exceed 4 million
Woman, daughter killed as truck ploughs thru house
Special team formed for corona infected policemen
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft