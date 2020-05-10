CPD for higher revenue collection in FY21





It said the budget for the financial year 2020-2021 (FY21) may face fund crisis and to address the fund crunch the authorities should strengthen tax and other revenue collections.

The think tank on Saturday at a virtual media briefing said the government needed to intensify its efforts for getting foreign loans and grants for the upcoming budget for the economy which has been hit hard by coronavirus outbreak.

However, it proposed to increase the ceiling of tax-free income for individual taxpayers to Tk3.5 lakh from Tk2.5 lakh for the next fiscal year amid the economic downturn due to coronavirus pandemic.

CPD said: "National Board of Revenue (NBR) should consider raising the tax-free income threshold levels from Tk.250,000 to Tk.350,000."

"It may also consider restructuring the first three slabs of income tax from 10, 15, and 20 percent to 5, 10, and 15 percent respectively, at least for next two years."

During the virtual press briefing from the CPD head office, the organization has proposed a major allocation on health sector in the next budget.

However, special allotment for agricultural sector was also suggested.









The think tank conducted a survey on reopening of shopping centers and market and it found major per cent of people were against reopening. The survey revealed that 92 per cent of those who supported the market reopening were not not interested to go for shopping themselves.





