Sunday, 10 May, 2020, 3:59 AM
latest Online courts: President promulgates ordinance       
BD pharmas begin experimental production of remdesivir

Published : Sunday, 10 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Eskayef, Beximco and Incepta pharmaceuticals have begun manufacturing the experimental COVID-19 drug, remdesivir, in Bangladesh.
The Directorate General of Drug Administration has permitted five other companies to produce the drug and they are Square, Beacon, Healthcare, Popular and Opsonin, according to Ruhul Amin, a DGDA director.
A single dose of remdesivir will be priced at Tk 5,500, according to officials of the DGDA and the pharmaceutical companies. An adult patient may need up to 12 doses on doctor's advice, Reuters said in a report on Saturday.
The pharmacos can initially supply the drug to the hospitals that have been permitted to treat COVID-19. It will not be available in pharmacies.
Eskayef is set to submit samples from its first two batches of remdesivir for testing on Sunday, Amin told bdnews24.com on Friday.
The company can market the product once it passes the test. Officials hope to start supplying the drug by the end of May.
Amin said the three companies that went into production had raw materials for the drug while the others are trying hard to get these.
The experimental drug developed by Gilead Sciences that failed to cure Ebola is now being touted as the best shot against COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
The latest data on the drug showed that it reduced the time of recovery of COVID-19 patients.
Remdesivir has been cleared by the US Food and Drug Administration for emergency use in Covid-19 patients - becoming the first medication backed by early clinical data to be made available to fight the novel coronavirus.
Mohammad Mujahidul Islam, director of Eskayef's marketing and sales department, thinks they can start distribution soon after getting the final clearance.
Beximco Pharmaceuticals Chief Operating Officer Rabbur Reza also said they were expecting to start marketing remdesivir in May.
Incepta Pharmaceuticals Chairman and Managing Director Abdul Muktadir was looking to begin the distribution in two weeks.
"We are still experimenting," he said.
Remdesivir's potential to help COVID-19 patients is based on the ability to disable the mechanism by which certain viruses, including the new coronavirus, replicate themselves and potentially overwhelm their host's immune system, according to a Reuters report.
Data from a trial by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in the United States showed remdesivir reduced hospitalisation stays by 31 per cent compared to a placebo treatment, but did not significantly improve survival.



