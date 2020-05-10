Commodity prices fall on unusual lower demand





This market trend is unusual as demands and the commodity prices stay in peak in the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan. Prices of rice and Ramadan commodity have started falling due to declining demand.

The supply was more than adequate compared to the demand. The prices of essential commodities were much lower than two weeks ago when Ramadan just set it. However, the prices of fish, meat and poultry were unchanged.

The customers were happy and hoped that the prices will remain affordable until the Eid-Ul-Fitr festival due late in the month.

Rice traders said the demand for rice was low pulling down the prices as the newly harvested boro rice began to arrive in the market."

More than 2 crore tonnes of boro rice is expected to be produced in the current season. It is around 55 per cent of the total rice output of the country.

While visiting different kitchen market in the capital this correspondent found that the prices of edible oil, gram, sugar, garlic and ginger have come down in the market.

Chinese garlic was sold at Tk 140 to Tk 180 per kg and Chinese ginger was sold at Tk 150 to Tk 180. The price of ginger was Tk 350 per kg two weeks ago.

The price of sugar was at Tk 75 to Tk 80 a kg as against last week's price of Tk 68 to Tk 70.

The prices of brinjal, cucumber and carrot decreased by Tk 5 to Tk 10 a kg. Brinjal was selling for Tk 40 to Tk 50 a kg, papaya for Tk 20 to Tk 25'a kg, bitter gourds for Tk 40 to Tk 50 a kg, okra for Tk 40 a kg, bottle gourds for Tk 30 to Tk 35 apiece, cucumber for Tk 30 a kg, carrot for Tk 30 kg and tomatoes for Tk 30 to Tk 40.

Chicken (broiler) was selling at Tk 140 per kg while chicken (local) from Tk 300 to Tk 350 per piece and chicken (Pakistani) Tk 200 to Tk 250 per piece.

Fish prices remained unchanged. Rohita was selling at Tk 270 to Tk 350 a kg, Katla at Tk 250 to Tk 320 a kg, Pangas at Tk 120 to Tk 180 a kg and Tilapia at Tk 120 to Tk 180 a kg. The prices of meat remained stable on the day. The beef was sold from Tk 550 to Tk 600, mutton Tk 750 to Tk 800 per kg.















