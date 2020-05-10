Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 10 May, 2020, 3:59 AM
latest Online courts: President promulgates ordinance       
Home Business

Ramadan Kitchen Market Amid Covid-19

Commodity prices fall on unusual lower demand

Published : Sunday, 10 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Business Correspondent

The prices of essential commodities including rice decreased in the city kitchen markets due to shortage of buyers as most people preferred to stay home in the wake of the rising death tolls and number of infections in the country amid the raging coronavirus.
This market trend is unusual as demands and the commodity prices stay in peak in the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan. Prices of rice and Ramadan commodity have started falling due to declining demand.
The supply was more than adequate compared to the demand. The prices of essential commodities were much lower than two weeks ago when Ramadan just set it. However, the prices of fish, meat and poultry were unchanged.
The customers were happy and hoped that the prices will remain affordable until the Eid-Ul-Fitr festival due late in the month.
Rice traders said the demand for rice was low pulling down the prices as the newly harvested boro rice began to arrive in the market."
More than 2 crore tonnes of boro rice is expected to be produced in the current season. It is around 55 per cent of the total rice output of the country.
While visiting different kitchen market in the capital this correspondent found that the prices of edible oil, gram, sugar, garlic and ginger have come down in the market.
Chinese garlic was sold at Tk 140 to Tk 180 per kg and Chinese ginger was sold at Tk 150 to Tk 180. The price of ginger was Tk 350 per kg two weeks ago.
The price of sugar was at Tk 75 to Tk 80 a kg as against last week's price of Tk 68 to Tk 70.
The prices of brinjal, cucumber and carrot decreased by Tk 5 to Tk 10 a kg. Brinjal was selling for Tk 40 to Tk 50 a kg, papaya for Tk 20 to Tk 25'a kg, bitter gourds for Tk 40 to Tk 50 a kg, okra for Tk 40 a kg, bottle gourds for Tk 30 to Tk 35 apiece, cucumber for Tk 30 a kg, carrot for Tk 30 kg and tomatoes for Tk 30 to Tk 40.
Chicken (broiler) was selling at Tk 140 per kg while chicken (local) from Tk 300 to Tk 350 per piece and chicken (Pakistani) Tk 200 to Tk 250 per piece.
Fish prices remained unchanged. Rohita was selling at Tk 270 to Tk 350 a kg, Katla at Tk 250 to Tk 320 a kg, Pangas at Tk 120 to Tk 180 a kg and Tilapia at Tk 120 to Tk 180 a kg. The prices of meat remained stable on the day. The beef was sold from Tk 550 to Tk 600, mutton Tk 750 to Tk 800 per kg.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Jamuna Bank gets new Chairman
CPD for higher revenue collection in FY21
ADB approves $500m more for BD Covid-19 remedy
BD pharmas begin experimental production of remdesivir
Commodity prices fall on unusual lower demand
Exports dip by 83pc in April against same month last yr
BB printing Tk 25,000 cr currency notes before Eid
GDICL brings 316 haor farmers under insurance cover


Latest News
Pay each journalist Tk 50 lakh for death of coronavirus: BFUJ, DUJ
Online courts: President promulgates ordinance
Not Eskayef, we have first produced Remdesivir: Beximco
Another police constable dies from coronavirus infection
Onions imported from India by freight train
Rock 'n' roll pioneer Little Richard dies
Schoolboy electrocuted in Brahmanbaria
3 accused snatched from Gopalganj police, 7 cops injured
9 corona patient recover in Ramganj
Bangladesh Railway launches special parcel train from Panchagarh
Most Read News
Death from COVID-19 rises in 24 hrs, cases decline
On-arrival visas suspended till May 16
Some malls to reopen in Dhaka from Sunday
Police constable dies with corona symptoms in Dhaka
US expresses concern over arrests under Digital Security Act
Woman arrested for killing man squeezing his testicles in Thakurgaon
So-called lockdown: Concern deepens  
Worldwide coronavirus cases exceed 4 million
Woman, daughter killed as truck ploughs thru house
Special team formed for corona infected policemen
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft