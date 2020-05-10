Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 10 May, 2020, 3:58 AM
latest Online courts: President promulgates ordinance       
Home Business

Covid-19 Fallout

Exports dip by 83pc in April against same month last yr

Published : Sunday, 10 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Business Correspondent

Exports dip by 83pc in April against same month last yr

Exports dip by 83pc in April against same month last yr

Export earnings dipped by 83 percent to $520 million in the month of April against the same month last year when the earning was the $3.03 billion, as the coronavirus outbreak put the overseas trade in lockdown.
Also local manufacturing industry and supply chain in Bangladesh have  been almost out of operation in the lockdown which is still in forces in most of the countries including Bangladsesh.
However, export earnings during July-April of current fiscal year declined by 13.09 percent to $29.49 billion, which was $33.93 billion a year ago.
Apparel sector, which accounts for 84.20 percent of total exports, witnessed an 85.25 percent decline to $375 million in April, which was $2.54 billion in the same period last year.
As per the data, knitwear products earned $180.12 million, down by 85.97%, while woven goods fetched $194.55 million, posting an 84.50 percent fall against the same period of last year.
"From March 26 to April 26, our factories could barely operate due to lockdown imposed to stop spread of coronavirus. Therefore such a bad result in export data was obvious," BGMEA Senior Vice President Faisal Samad told The Daily Observer.
It would not be overstating to say that the COVID-19 pandemic has hit the RMG industry. Neither the entrepreneurs, nor the workers are safe and certain about their future at the moment. By far RMG had been the hardest hit sector, added Faisal.
Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) Research Director Khondaker Golam Moazzem said the covid-19 outbreak hit the global economy hard and exports was an integral part of it.
"Major exports destinations such as US, UK, Italy, Spain, Germany of Bangladesh saw the worst case," he said.
Among the major sector, leather and leather goods exports saw a 16.26 percent fall to $700 million during July-April of FY20, which was $837 million a year ago, while home textile exports fall by 14.19 percent to $621 million.
Amid the drastic fall, jute and jute goods showed positive growth by 13.78 percent to $791.33 million, which was $695.52 million.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Jamuna Bank gets new Chairman
CPD for higher revenue collection in FY21
ADB approves $500m more for BD Covid-19 remedy
BD pharmas begin experimental production of remdesivir
Commodity prices fall on unusual lower demand
Exports dip by 83pc in April against same month last yr
BB printing Tk 25,000 cr currency notes before Eid
GDICL brings 316 haor farmers under insurance cover


Latest News
Pay each journalist Tk 50 lakh for death of coronavirus: BFUJ, DUJ
Online courts: President promulgates ordinance
Not Eskayef, we have first produced Remdesivir: Beximco
Another police constable dies from coronavirus infection
Onions imported from India by freight train
Rock 'n' roll pioneer Little Richard dies
Schoolboy electrocuted in Brahmanbaria
3 accused snatched from Gopalganj police, 7 cops injured
9 corona patient recover in Ramganj
Bangladesh Railway launches special parcel train from Panchagarh
Most Read News
Death from COVID-19 rises in 24 hrs, cases decline
On-arrival visas suspended till May 16
Some malls to reopen in Dhaka from Sunday
Police constable dies with corona symptoms in Dhaka
US expresses concern over arrests under Digital Security Act
Woman arrested for killing man squeezing his testicles in Thakurgaon
So-called lockdown: Concern deepens  
Worldwide coronavirus cases exceed 4 million
Woman, daughter killed as truck ploughs thru house
Special team formed for corona infected policemen
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft