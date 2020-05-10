

Exports dip by 83pc in April against same month last yr

Also local manufacturing industry and supply chain in Bangladesh have been almost out of operation in the lockdown which is still in forces in most of the countries including Bangladsesh.

However, export earnings during July-April of current fiscal year declined by 13.09 percent to $29.49 billion, which was $33.93 billion a year ago.

Apparel sector, which accounts for 84.20 percent of total exports, witnessed an 85.25 percent decline to $375 million in April, which was $2.54 billion in the same period last year.

As per the data, knitwear products earned $180.12 million, down by 85.97%, while woven goods fetched $194.55 million, posting an 84.50 percent fall against the same period of last year.

"From March 26 to April 26, our factories could barely operate due to lockdown imposed to stop spread of coronavirus. Therefore such a bad result in export data was obvious," BGMEA Senior Vice President Faisal Samad told The Daily Observer.

It would not be overstating to say that the COVID-19 pandemic has hit the RMG industry. Neither the entrepreneurs, nor the workers are safe and certain about their future at the moment. By far RMG had been the hardest hit sector, added Faisal.

Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) Research Director Khondaker Golam Moazzem said the covid-19 outbreak hit the global economy hard and exports was an integral part of it.

"Major exports destinations such as US, UK, Italy, Spain, Germany of Bangladesh saw the worst case," he said.

Among the major sector, leather and leather goods exports saw a 16.26 percent fall to $700 million during July-April of FY20, which was $837 million a year ago, while home textile exports fall by 14.19 percent to $621 million.

Amid the drastic fall, jute and jute goods showed positive growth by 13.78 percent to $791.33 million, which was $695.52 million.

















