Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 9 May, 2020, 12:41 PM
latest
Home Front Page

China open to probe of origins of coronavirus, says envoy: Report

Published : Saturday, 9 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69

BERLIN, May 8: China is open to an independent investigation to determine the origins of the coronavirus now sweeping the world, its ambassador to Berlin told a German magazine on Friday, amid US allegations that it came from a laboratory.
China has dismissed as groundless US and Australian questioning of how it had handled the coronavirus pandemic, saying it had been open and transparent, despite growing scepticism about the accuracy of its official death toll.
"We are open to an international investigation," Wu Ken told Der Spiegel magazine in an interview. "We support the exchange of research among scientists.
"...But we reject putting China in the dock without evidence, assuming its
    guilt and then trying to search for evidence through a so-called international investigation."
Australia has called for an international investigation into the origins and spread of the virus that emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.
US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo say there is evidence it originated in a Wuhan laboratory, without saying what the evidence is. A German intelligence report cast doubts on their accusation.
Some 3.86 million people have been reported to be infected around the world and 268,620 have died, according to Reuters tally.
Responding to Australia's efforts to establish support for an international inquiry, France and Britain have said their focus is fighting the virus, not apportioning blame.
Trump has been fiercely critical of China and the World Health Organization and has announced the United States will withdraw funding from the U.N. agency. Many scientists and politicians say now is the time to increase, not cut, funding to the WHO so that it can help find a vaccine.    -Reuters.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UN chief says coronavirus sparks ‘tsunami of hate, xenophobia’
Wuhan market had role in virus outbreak: WHO
China open to probe of origins of coronavirus, says envoy: Report
C-19 more effective than SARS in infecting human airways: Study
16 sleeping workers run over by train in India
Septic tank blast kills 3 in N’ganj
Corona cannot stop them
Coronavirus update


Latest News
Mother-son’s body recovered in Naogaon
On-arrival visas suspended till May 16
Football to allow five substitutes during post-virus fixture backlog
Barca return to training as La Liga eyes restart
Hafiz-e-Quran beaten dead, 6 held
Woman, daughter killed as truck ploughs thru house
Dr Wazed’s 11th death anniv today
Special team formed for corona infected policemen
2 'Rohingya drug traders' killed in Teknaf gunfight
US Vice-President Mike Pence's aide tests positive for corona
Most Read News
Risk management is essential to protect the health and safety of workers
Sylhet Medical's ex-director at ICU with virus symptoms
Siblings among 3 killed in N’ganj septic tank blast
COVID-19 cases, deaths continue to rise
Bangladesh's Eskayef starts producing coronavirus drug Remdesivir
16 sleeping Indian migrant workers run over by train
Rabindranath Tagore’s birth anniversary today
Ten worst coronavirus infected areas in capital Dhaka
Journalist dies of breathing complications in city
Serious rethinking needed before reopening
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft