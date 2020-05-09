16 sleeping workers run over by train in India





The dead were migrant workers who had fallen asleep on the tracks, while attempting to walk to a station, from where they were hoping to get a train home. India has organised special trains to take migrants to their home villages.

Tens of thousands of them fled cities on foot when India went into lockdown. India's migrant workforce comprises people who move to big cities from rural areas in search of better income prospects. Railway officials say the workers walked on the road towards Aurangabad, and later on railway tracks leading to Aurangabad.

After walking for 22 miles (36km), they were exhausted and decided to rest.According to local reports, the workers assumed that trains would not be running because of the lockdown, and therefore slept on the tracks. Images on social media show pieces of roti (Indian bread) strewn near the tracks.

When industries shut down overnight on 24 March, many of migrant workers feared they would starve and attempted to walk back to their home villages. Many had no

choice but to walk, as bus and train services were halted overnight. Their plight had caused outrage within the country.

With the easing of restrictions earlier this month, the government announced that migrants would be able to return to their home states on special trains and buses. Indian prime minister Narendra Modi said he was "extremely anguished by the loss of lives due to the fatal accident in Aurangabad, Maharashtra".

State police official Vaibhav Kalumbarme said officers were investigating the accident as there were strict guidelines to prevent migrants accessing the railway tracks from stations.

"But it is impossible to monitor every inch of the tracks when they take shortcuts," Kalumbarme told AFP.

Although states announced special trains to return migrant labourers, many continue to walk long distances to reach their villages.

Local media reported some provinces were charging for the rail tickets, which most can't afford.

The return home has proved deadly for several workers ever since the lockdown started. A study conducted by the non-profit SaveLIFE Foundation said 140 killed in car crashes across the country -- with at least 42 of them were migrant labourers travelling home.

"We have been running campaigns cautioning people not to walk on tracks and we are doing everything we can urgently to get them back to their families. This is a tragic incident," Kalumbarme added. -AFP





















