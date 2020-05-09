Video
Septic tank blast kills 3 in N’ganj

Published : Saturday, 9 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Our Correspondent

Relatives of three victims, who died in septic tank explosion at a building at Dhighir Par in Narayanganj on Friday morning, wailing. A portion of the building

NARAYANGANJ, May 8: Three people, including two children and a woman, were killed and six others injured after a septic tank exploded in Narayanganj's Bandar upazila on Friday morning.
The incident took place in a five-storey building in Dighir Par area at 6:00am. The dead were identified as 'Masnun', 13, 'Zeeshan', 8, sons of Khorshed Mollah, and Laboni Akhter, 30, whose 8-year-old daughter Nabila is among those injured in the blast.
was badly damaged in the blast. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Some of the injured were admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) while the rest to a local hospital in Narayanganj.
"The explosion blew off the floors and windows of Khorshed Mollah's home and killed his sons instantly," said Officer-in-Charge (OC) Rafiqul Islam of Narayanganj Port Police Station.
The walls of a nearby four-storey building also caved in and fell on an adjacent tin-roofed house, injuring its residents.
Locals took the injured to the hospitals but Laboni later died at DMCH, OC Rafiqul said.


